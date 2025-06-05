The Braxton-Hale Scholarship at Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square

A Legacy of Leadership. A Commitment to Excellence.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Excellence at Harvard Square proudly announces the launch of the Braxton-Hale Scholarship, a $10,000 scholarship initiative created to support the next generation of executive leaders. Each recipient will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship toward enrollment in the Executive Mini-MBA℠ from Harvard Square.

Named after the two pillars of exceptional leadership — Braxton, symbolizing the power to lead with conviction, and Hale, embodying the wisdom to lead with conscience — the Braxton-Hale Scholarship honors those who seek to lead not only effectively but consciously.

With limited scholarship funds available, awards are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Act quickly — once the $10,000 in scholarship funds has been awarded, the opportunity will close.

“At Leaders Excellence, we believe that great leadership is forged at the intersection of confidence and conscience,” says Dan Hoeyer, President of Leaders Excellence. “The Braxton-Hale Scholarship reflects our commitment to nurturing leaders who will not only drive results but also elevate the standards of integrity, inclusion, and purpose in today’s business world.”

The Executive Mini-MBA Online from Harvard Square is more than just a program — it’s your pathway into the heart of one of the world’s most renowned hubs for education and leadership: Harvard Square.

Rooted in the spirit of Harvard Square, we carry forward its rich tradition of innovation, integrity, and global influence. Designed for today’s leaders, our expert-led online curriculum delivers practical insights with immediate relevance, empowering you to lead with purpose, confidence, and clarity — no matter where you are in the world.

Why Enroll?

✔ 100% Online & Flexible | Learn from Harvard Square

✔ MBA-Level Rigor | Leadership & Business Excellence

✔ Harvard Case & Capstone | Master Conscious Leadership

The Executive Mini-MBA℠ is a flexible, self-paced program that delivers MBA-level insights into essential leadership and management concepts. It features a Harvard video case study on Truly Human Leadership and a capstone project on Teamwork and Team Building. Designed for rising executives and professionals, it offers a strategic perspective while fitting seamlessly into busy schedules.

About Leaders Excellence:

Leaders Excellence, based in Harvard Square, MA, is a globally recognized provider of online executive education programs. Dedicated to academic excellence, real-world relevance, and flexible learning, Leaders Excellence equips professionals with the tools and insights needed to advance their careers and leadership ambitions. As a proud member of AACSB International, the organization aligns with the highest standards of business education worldwide. Additionally, its membership in the Harvard Square Business Association further strengthens its connection to the Harvard community at Harvard Square.

For more information about Leaders Excellence, visit https://LeadersExcellence.com.

For more information about the program, visit https://LeadersExcellence.com/Executive-Mini-MBA.

