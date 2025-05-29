Global Blockchain In Telecom Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Blockchain In Telecom Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Significant Is The Growth In The Blockchain In Telecom Market?

The blockchain in telecom market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $2.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 43.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for secure transactions, rising adoption of 5g technology, adopting blockchain for fraud prevention, increasing need for transparent billing systems, and rising focus on decentralized network management.

Where Is The Blockchain In Telecom Market Headed?

Growth in the blockchain in telecom market is poised to take a substantial leap in the coming years. It is projected to grow to $10.58 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 43.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing integration of blockchain with IoT, rising demand for enhanced data security, adopting smart contracts for telecom operations, increasing focus on automation and efficiency, and rising investment in blockchain-based telecom solutions. So, where is all this growth coming from?

What's Driving The Blockchain In Telecom Market Growth?

One of the primary drivers of this growth in the blockchain in telecom market is the digitization of the telecom sector, which is expected to propel the growth of the blockchain in telecom market going forward. Digitization of telecom refers to the transformation of traditional communication networks into digital systems, enabling faster, more efficient, and data-driven services. As users seek seamless connectivity for streaming, remote work, and digital services, demand for high-speed data drives telecom digitization. In effect, this boosts blockchain adoption by enhancing security, transparency, and automation. With the integration of 5G, IoT, and smart contracts, blockchain streamlines billing, identity management, and data security, driving a more efficient telecom ecosystem. For instance, in June 2024, according to Ericsson, a Sweden-based company specializing in networking and telecommunications, the global 5G population coverage outside mainland China is projected to increase significantly, rising from 40% at the end of 2023 to 80% by the close of 2029.

Which Industry Giants Are Leading The Way In The Blockchain In Telecom Market?

Major companies operating in the blockchain in telecom market include Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Deloitte, Accenture plc, Orange S.A., Oracle Corporation, Nokia Corporation, British Telecommunications Group, Ericsson, Infosys Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited, Wipro Limited, Cegeka Group, Sigma Telecom LLC, Subex Limited, Zeeve Inc., TBCASoft Inc., and Webisoft.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting The Blockchain In Telecom Market?

Major companies operating in the blockchain in telecom market are developing strategic partnerships to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency in telecommunications operations. For instance, in January 2025, Jio Platforms, an India-based technology company, partnered with Polygon Protocols, an India-based blockchain platform for application development, to launch Web3 blockchain solutions in India. This partnership aims to integrate Web3 capabilities into JPL's existing applications and services, enhancing digital experiences for Jio's over 450 million customers and marking a significant milestone in Jio's journey towards digital excellence.

What are the Segments in the Blockchain In Telecom Market?

The main deployment types of blockchain in telecommunications telecom are on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise deployment installs and runs blockchain applications on a company’s infrastructure, enabling full control over security, compliance, and data governance. This is provided by various providers such as application providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure providers for several organization sizes, including small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises, for various applications such as identity management, payment and billing, smart contracts, connectivity provisioning, and others.

Which Regions Dominate The Blockchain In Telecom Market?

When viewed from a regional perspective, North America was the largest market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

