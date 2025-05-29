Green Logistics Market projected to surpass US$3.319 trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.32%

The green logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% from US$2.226 trillion in 2025 to US$3.319 trillion by 2030.

The green logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% from US$2.226 trillion in 2025 to US$3.319 trillion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the green logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.319 trillion by 2030.The global logistics industry is facing increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact and adopt sustainable practices. In response to this demand, the green logistics market has been steadily growing, providing eco-friendly solutions for transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management . With the recent surge in awareness and action towards climate change, the green logistics market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as the implementation of sustainable packaging and waste management practices in the logistics industry.One of the key drivers of the green logistics market is the growing demand from consumers for sustainable products and services. With the rise of eco-consciousness, consumers are now actively seeking out companies that prioritize sustainability in their operations. This has led to a shift in the logistics industry, with companies investing in green initiatives to meet consumer demands and reduce their carbon footprint.In addition, governments around the world are implementing stricter regulations and policies to reduce emissions and promote sustainable practices in the logistics sector. This has further fueled the growth of the green logistics market, as companies strive to comply with these regulations and avoid penalties.As the demand for sustainable solutions continues to increase, the green logistics market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This presents a great opportunity for companies to not only reduce their environmental impact but also attract environmentally conscious consumers. With the support of government initiatives and advancements in technology, the green logistics market is set to revolutionize the logistics industry and pave the way for a greener future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/green-logistics-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the green logistics market that have been covered are Bolloré SE, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL Group., DSV, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the green logistics market as follows:By Service Type• Value-added Services• Warehousing• Distribution• Transportation• Reverse Logistics• PackagingBy Mode Of Operation• Roadways Distribution• Seaways Distribution• Airways Distribution• OthersBy Industry• Retail• Electrical And Electronics• Chemical• Automotive• Energy• Agriculture• BFSI• OthersBy Region• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries• Bolloré SE• CEVA Logistics• Deutsche Post DHL Group.• DSV• FedEx Corporation• GEODIS• United Parcel Service of America, Inc.• XPO Logistics, Inc.• YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Freight Management Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-freight-management-market • Connected Logistics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/connected-logistics-market • Logistics Automation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/logistics-automation-market • Global Logistics Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-logistics-robots-market • Postal Automation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-postal-automation-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.