Major Trend In The Structural Heart Imaging Global Market 2025-2034: Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025

Not only has the structural heart imaging market seen rapid growth in recent years, from $15.68 billion in 2024 to an expected $17.25 billion in 2025, but this surge shows no signs of slowing down. This progressing performance corresponds to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10%. The driving forces behind this historic period's growth include an increasingly prevalent occurrence of heart disease along with a mounting usage of innovative imaging modalities. Growth can also be attributed to rising demand for less invasive procedures, increasing early detection awareness, and growing penetration in developing regions.

How will the Structural Heart Imaging Market Fare in the Future?

The structural heart imaging market is poised to witness robust growth in the coming years, with a projection to hit $24.91 billion by the 2029 milestone with a CAGR of 9.6%. This leap forward in the forecast period is expected due to rising adoption by health practitioners, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, increasing usage of transcatheter, and a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The forecast period is also set to witness the emergence of major trends, including innovation in catheters, advancements in imaging technology, development in three-dimensional 3D imaging, construction of integrated imaging products, and the integration of machine learning.

What Propels the Structural Heart Imaging Market?

One striking agent propelling the structural heart imaging market forward is the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This group of disorders impacting the heart and blood vessels englobes conditions like heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension. The incidence of cardiovascular diseases is witnessing an uptick due to unhealthy lifestyles, encompassing factors like poor diet, lack of physical exercise, and smoking, which contribute to obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. Structural heart imaging contributes significantly to managing cardiovascular diseases by providing highly precise diagnostic images. Ideal for detecting congenital defects and heart valve issues, it enhances treatment outcomes by facilitating early intervention and precise guidance for procedures. Report Link.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Structural Heart Imaging Market?

The performance and growth of the structural heart imaging market can be linked to the activities of a range of major companies operating within it. These key industry players encompass Hitachi Medical Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TE Connectivity plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Shimadzu Corporation, Inova Health System, Dassault Systèmes SE, Esaote SpA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., Pie Medical Imaging B.V., and Arineta Ltd.

What Trends Are Emerging In The Structural Heart Imaging Market?

A noticeable trend within the structural heart imaging market is the development of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence AI-driven ultrasound systems, by major companies in the field. By integrating artificial intelligence, these sophisticated imaging technologies can enhance image quality, automate measurements, and assist in accurate, real-time diagnostic decision-making. For example, in October 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., a US-based medical technology and diagnostics company, released its artificial intelligence AI-powered Venue Family point-of-care ultrasound systems, complete with a caption guidance feature

How Is The Market Of The Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmented?

Drilling down into the structural heart imaging market, it diverges across several segmentations: by procedure type, imaging modality, vendor type, applications, and end-user. Pivotal procedures encompass Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation TAVI, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement TMVR, Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement TTVR, Left Atrial Appendage Closure LAAC, and Patent Foramen Ovale PFO Closure.

Imaging modalities, on the other hand, span from Transesophageal Echocardiography TEE and Intravascular Ultrasound IVUS to Fluoroscopy, Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging CMRI and Computed Tomography CT.

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Structural Heart Imaging Market?

Regionally, North America emerged as the largest player in the structural heart imaging market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

