Breast Milk Substitutes Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Breast Milk Substitutes Market Outlook: Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025–2034

It will grow to $24.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Does The Breast Milk Substitutes Market Landscape Look Like?

The breast milk substitutes market has witnessed an impressive growth in recent years. According to recent data, it is expected to expand from a market value of $16.23 billion in 2024 to $17.69 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This noticeable growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for organic and clean-label substitutes, increasing healthcare recommendations, growing concerns over breastfeeding challenges, escalating e-commerce distribution channels, and government regulations that support infant nutrition.

What Is Expected To Drive The Breast Milk Substitutes Market’s Future Growth?

Also, it is expected that the breast milk substitutes market size will see a strong growth in the upcoming years. Market projections estimate an increase to $24.62 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Several factors contribute to the growth in the forecast period, including the increasing participation of the female workforce, a surge in awareness about infant malnutrition, the rapid growth in urbanization, aggressive marketing strategies employed by manufacturers, and changes in lifestyle patterns. Additionally, several major trends are shaping the market during the forecast period. The surge in plant-based alternatives, a growing preference for hydrolyzed formulas, advancements in formula nutrition, the expansion of probiotic-infused formulas, and increasing adoption of personalized nutrition solutions are expected to play a significant role in the market's future dynamics.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23331&type=smp

What's Driving The Breast Milk Substitutes Market Growth?

At the heart of the breast milk substitutes market growth is the rising participation of females in the workforce. Female workforce participation, defined as the percentage of women who are either employed or actively seeking employment in the labor market, is primarily growing due to improved access to education. As women become better equipped with skills and qualifications, they gain more employment opportunities and achieve greater economic independence. Breast milk substitutes cater to the demands of the working female population by providing nutritionally balanced feeding options for infants when breastfeeding is not feasible due to time constraints, workplace limitations, or inadequate maternity leave provisions. Therefore, the rising female workforce participation significantly drives the growth of the breast milk substitutes market going forward.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-milk-substitutes-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Breast Milk Substitutes Industry?

Crucial players operating in the breast milk substitutes market include Nestlé S.A., Pfizer Inc., BASF SE, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V. FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods Amba, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and many more. These key industry players are critical for the market's overall dynamic, contributing towards its steady growth.

What Industry Trends And Innovations Are Happening Within The Breast Milk Substitutes Market?

Emerging trends in the market also indicate a focus on innovative solutions, especially plant-based infant formulas. These offer dairy-free alternatives for infants with cow’s milk allergies, lactose intolerance, or those from families following vegan or plant-based dietary selections. For instance, Danone S.A., based in France, launched the Dairy and Plants Blend infant formula in July 2022 to offer more feeding options for parents. This product, a first of its kind, contains smooth blending of soy and dairy-based proteins, offering balanced nutrition for infants' growth and development.

How Is The Breast Milk Substitutes Market Segmented?

The breast milk substitutes come in various forms including ready-to-use, powdered, and concentrated liquid. Ready-to-use substitutes are premixed liquid forms that require no extra preparation or dilution. They provide a range of other substitutes such as milk-based formula, soy-based formula, hypoallergenic formula, and others. These substitutes are used for infants below 6 months and between 6-23 months of age, and are distributed through supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and online retail outlets. The end users of these products range from hospitals and clinics to specialty clinics and others.

Which Regions Dominate The Breast Milk Substitutes Market?

It is essential to note the geographical dimension of the market dynamics as well. North America has emerged as the largest region in the breast milk substitutes market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market is also active in areas including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company: The Business Research Company, with a vast repository of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, has earned a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. The company is armed with 1,500,000 datasets, contributing positively through in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders. Stay ahead in the game with information from The Business Research Company.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/ Americas +1 3156230293 Asia +44 2071930708 Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.