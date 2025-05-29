Urticaria Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Urticaria Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urticaria market size has surged from $4.03 billion in 2024 to $4.77 billion in 2025, achieving a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.2%. This growth during the historic period is chiefly due to the escalating prevalence of allergies, mounting cognizance of skin disorders, advancing immunology and biologics, augmented demand for antihistamines, and ameliorated diagnostic techniques.

Where Is The Urticaria Market Headed In The Future?

Looking forward to the next few years, the urticaria market size is projected to proliferate to a hefty $9.23 billion by 2029, following a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth can be largely attributed to increasing instances of chronic urticaria, a growing inclination towards biologic therapies, significant investments in dermatology research, developments in advanced allergy diagnostics, and the booming personalized medicine sector. Key trends encompass AI-powered diagnostic tools, novel biologics, cutting-edge personalized immunotherapy, wearable skin monitoring gadgets, and the rise of telemedicine in allergy management.

What's Fueling The Urticaria Market Growth?

A distinctive trend driving the growth of the urticaria market includes the rapid increase in skin disease awareness and treatment. Skin allergies and conditions have soared due to pollution, stimulating the demand for advanced treatments and heightened awareness. Urticaria aids skin disease awareness and treatment by revealing immune system responses, steering research, embellishing diagnostics, and fostering the progression of targeted therapies. As per the Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 in 5 Americans develops skin cancer by age 70, stressing the dire urge for protective measures. Consequently, the rise in skin disease awareness and treatments is pushing the urticaria market to new heights.

Which Companies Form The Backbone Of The Urticaria Market?

Leading companies in the urticaria market comprise renowned names such as Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Roche Holding AG, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Incyte Corporation, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Almirall S.A., Argenx SE, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pharvaris NV, Revolution Medicines Inc., Allakos.

What Trends Are Emerging In The Urticaria Market?

Innovative solutions are being focused on by these companies in the urticaria market. For instance, they are developing mast cell inhibitor antibodies for managing chronic spontaneous urticaria which aims at taming mast cell activation. AK006, an advanced therapeutic solution launched by Allakos Inc., targets both IgE-dependent and IgE-independent mast cell activation pathways. This groundbreaking therapy is offering more comprehensive and lasting solutions for CSU management, marking a huge leap in urticaria treatment and immunotherapy research.

How Is The Market Of The Urticaria Segmented?

The urticaria market is segmented based on Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and End-User. Acute Urticaria and Chronic Urticaria are the key market types, with numerous subcategories. Antihistamines, Anti-inflammation Medications, Antidepressants, Monoclonal Antibodies, Other Drug Classes constitute the market based on Drug Class. The market distribution is segmented as Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and sinks into end-users such as Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others.

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Urticaria Market?

North America dominated the urticaria market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Geographical areas covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

