Global Vascular Plugs Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Is The Forecasted Growth Of The Vascular Plugs Market?

The vascular plugs market size has grown robustly in recent years, exhibiting an upward trend from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This growth in the historic period can be credited to a series of market dynamics such as the expanding trend towards minimally invasive procedures, an increase in product launches, technological advancements, burgeoning healthcare infrastructure, heightened research and development activities, and a rise in procedural demand for expanding indications for vascular plug devices.

What Are The Projected Growth And Market Size Of Vascular Plugs?

The future of the vascular plugs market signifies strong growth, projected to elevate to $1.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. Such growth in the forecast period can be associated with the rising prevalence of vascular disorders, an increase in cardiovascular diseases cvds, a globally aging population, an increase in peripheral embolization procedures, and the escalating prevalence of obesity. Major trends envisaged for the forecast period encompass a shift towards shape memory polymers, development of bioreabsorbable and self-expanding plugs, the integration of imaging technologies, focus on personalized medicine, and continued technological advancements.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Vascular Plugs Market Growth?

The growth of the vascular plugs market is poised to be further propelled by an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases CVDS. CVDSs are a group of disorders that disrupt the heart and blood vessels' ability to circulate blood optimally. The increasing prevalence of these disorders can be attributed to significant shifts in global lifestyle patterns, urbanization, and evolving dietary habits, all adding to the long-term strain on the cardiovascular system.

Vascular plugs play a vital role in managing cardiovascular diseases by blocking abnormal blood flow, such as in arteriovenous malformations, to prevent complications including hemorrhage or heart strain. For instance, a report published by the American Heart Association, a US-based non-profit organization, in January 2025, noted that the US recorded 941,652 deaths from cardiovascular diseases in 2022 — an increase of over 10,000 compared to 931,578 deaths in 2021. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases CVDS is expected to stimulate the growth of the vascular plugs market.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Vascular Plugs Market?

Major players operating within this market landscape include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Merit Medical Systems, Lepu Medical Technology, Cordis, Endologix, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lifetech Med, Infiniti Medical, EndoShape Inc., Shape Memory Medical, Macromed, Invamed GmbH, ArtVentive Medical Group Inc. These industry leaders have been focusing on technological advancements, including the development of self-expanding vascular implants, which offer consistent expansion, thus ensuring optimal placement and reduced risk of migration or vessel damage.

What Key Trends Are Reshaping The Vascular Plugs Market?

To illustrate, in May 2024, Merit Medical Systems, a US-based medical device company, obtained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA 510k clearance for its Siege Vascular Plug, specially engineered for quick peripheral artery embolization and achieves vessel occlusion in around 1.3 minutes. This self-expanding, recapturable device allows for flexible and precise placement and caters to a variety of artery diameters.

Which Are The Market Segments For Vascular Plugs?

The vascular plugs market has been segmented as follows:

By Type: Embolic Coils, Non-Removable Vascular Plugs, Removable Vascular Plugs

By Material: Polyvinyl Alcohol, Gelatin, Collagen

By Indication: Arteriovenous Malformations, Vascular Trauma, Cerebral Aneurysms

By End-User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-User

Subsegments include:

By Embolic Coils: Detachable Embolic Coils, Pushable Embolic Coils, Hydrogel-Coated Embolic Coils

By Non-Removable Vascular Plugs: Self-Expanding Vascular Plugs, Balloon-Expandable Vascular Plugs, Bioabsorbable Vascular Plugs

By Removable Vascular Plugs: Retrievable Vascular Plugs, Adjustable Vascular Plugs, Shape Memory Vascular Plugs

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Vascular Plugs Market?

Regional insights highlight North America as the largest market for vascular plugs in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming forecast period. The regions explored in the vascular plugs market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

