Christian Belady Joins DeepCoolAI as Senior Advisor to Accelerate the Next Phase of AI Data Center Innovation

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepCoolAI, a global leader in advanced liquid cooling and commissioning solutions for AI-driven data centers, is proud to announce the appointment of Christian Belady as Senior Advisor. A pioneering force in the data center industry, Belady brings unmatched experience and vision to support DeepCoolAI’s aggressive growth and technology roadmap in the era of high-density, AI-optimized infrastructure.

Belady, a recently elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and originator of the now-standard Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metric, spent over 15 years at Microsoft, most recently as Vice President of Datacenter Research and Development. There, he oversaw global innovation across cooling, power, chip, and network systems—laying the foundation for many of today’s hyperscale data center practices.

With over 150 U.S. and international patents, and leadership roles at Microsoft, HP, and Convex, Belady is widely regarded as one of the most influential architects of modern data center infrastructure. His work has defined global efficiency benchmarks and shaped sustainability standards through organizations such as The Green Grid, ASHRAE, and the iMasons Climate Accord.

“The AI revolution is redefining how we think about data center design, especially in power and cooling,” said Belady. “DeepCoolAI’s approach to hybrid liquid cooling and commissioning load banks is both visionary and practical—meeting the challenges of thermal density, energy efficiency, and global scalability. I’m excited to help guide the next generation of solutions that will power the AI era.”

“Christian’s impact on the data center industry is monumental. His presence at DeepCoolAI as Senior Advisor marks a transformative moment for our company and our customers,” said Kris Holla, CEO of DeepCoolAI. “From Microsoft to now, Christian has consistently led the way in how infrastructure adapts to computing demand—and we are honored to have him help shape our future.”

Belady was recently honored with the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award at Data Center World, recognizing his extraordinary impact on the industry’s evolution.

About DeepCoolAI

DeepCoolAI is a One Stop Factory Direct Liquid Cooling For Next Gen AI Factories

DeepCoolAI, offers a comprehensive range of solutions for liquid cooling, including CDUs, Load Banks, Refill Carts, and supporting products such as RDHx and Fanwalls. We specialize in custom-tailored CDUs, providing bespoke solutions for AI Factories ranging from 1 megawatt to 6 megawatts. Our plug-and-play Load Banks are designed to streamline the commissioning and startup of AI liquid-cooled AI Factories. Additionally, our state-of-the-art Refill Carts ensure that your liquid-cooled servers and CDUs remain operational, helping you maximize uptime. Recently Sanmina and DeepCoolAI entered into strategic partnership for global manufacturing and supply chain at scale.

