Dr DeCarlo Introduces Advanced Spinal Decompression Therapy to Relieve Sciatica and Disc-Related Pain in New City NY

NEW CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCarlo Chiropractic , led by Dr. Chris DeCarlo , is proud to offer state-of-the-art spinal decompression therapy to residents of New City and Rockland County, NY. This non-invasive treatment is designed to alleviate chronic back pain, sciatica, and discomfort associated with bulging or herniated discs.Spinal decompression therapy utilizes a motorized traction table to gently stretch the spine, creating negative pressure within the spinal discs. This process encourages the retraction of bulging or herniated discs, reduces nerve pressure, and promotes the flow of oxygen, water, and nutrients into the discs, facilitating healing and pain relief."Our sciatica and bulging disc patients see tremendous life-changing results every day!" says Dr. Chris DeCarlo. "Just the other day, one of our patients told us that her sciatica pain was forcing her to literally sit on the sidelines... but since undergoing decompression therapy, she is now lacing up and playing soccer with her two teenage daughters!"Dr. DeCarlo, a certified Chiropractic BioPhysics (CBP) practitioner, combines spinal decompression with comprehensive corrective chiropractic care to address the root causes of spinal misalignments. This holistic approach aims to restore proper spinal alignment, improve posture, and enhance overall health.Patients suffering from conditions such as sciatica, herniated discs, and chronic back pain have reported significant improvements following spinal decompression therapy. Many have experienced reduced pain, increased mobility, and a better quality of life."Nerve interference can cause pain, discomfort, or even a decline in a person's overall health", explains Dr. Chris DeCarlo. "Decompression therapy, corrective chiropractic care, and even traction can eliminate pressure on the nerves, allowing nerve energy to flow uninterrupted to all the limbs and organs."DeCarlo Chiropractic is committed to providing personalized care tailored to each patient's unique needs. Dr. DeCarlo and his team conduct thorough exams and evaluations, including digital X-rays and postural analysis, to develop customized treatment plans aimed at achieving optimal spinal health.Residents of New City and Rockland County, New York experiencing sciatica or disc-related issues, are encouraged to schedule a consultation to see if they qualify for this life-changing care.AboutDeCarlo Chiropractic, located in New City, NY, specializes in Chiropractic BioPhysics and advanced spinal care. Dr. Chris DeCarlo and Dr. Lauren Mykalcio are among the few chiropractors in New York certified in the CBP technique, offering patients a scientific and proven approach to spinal health.

