School In One Launches in the U.S. with $500,000 Pre-Seed Investment and Over 850 Schools

FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School In One, a groundbreaking omnichannel EdTech platform and app originally from Chile, is gaining strong momentum in the U.S. market. Backed by a $500,000 pre-seed investment from a private angel investor, the platform is already trusted by more than 850 schools and 1 million users across 120 cities. School In One also became the first Chilean EdTech in its segment to be selected for the Endeavor Miami ScaleUp Program 2025, becoming the first Chilean EdTech to join the prestigious program, further reinforcing its rapid growth and impact in the U.S. education landscape.School In One has revolutionized how schools manage their digital learning environments, providing a seamless blend of technology tools, content management, and student engagement across multiple platforms. The platform is designed to support teachers, students, guardians and administrators by combining learning management systems, communication tools, and performance tracking into one integrated interface. This helps schools create customized educational experiences while improving engagement and academic outcomes.The expansion is led by Mati Barbero, whose deep experience advising regional startups on growth strategy is now focused on building School In One’s presence stateside. The solution is being used by a growing number of schools in Florida, including VITRA, Saint Sebastian Sport Institute, Aguamarina, Alpha Academy, Victory Christian Academy, Brilliance Academy, and Shanti Kids, among others. These early partnerships reflect the platform’s adaptability to diverse educational models and its value in supporting both academic and administrative processes across a wide range of institutions.“We are thrilled to introduce School In One to the U.S. market. Our platform has already proven to be transformative for over 850 schools in Latin America. We are taking our vision to the next level by expanding our reach in the United States. Our goal is to redefine how education is delivered by empowering educators with the tools they need to succeed in the 21st century.”, said Barbero, COO of School In One.A Disruptive EdTech Model Born in LATAM, Evolving in the U.S.Originally launched in Chile, the company grew into a 45-person team with a solid foundation: an ARR of $3 million and 10 years in business, widespread adoption in Latin America, and a product designed for impact. With its U.S. headquarters in Miami, School In One is betting on the city’s unique mix of cultural fluency and favorable business conditions as the ideal soft landing.While the platform is already active, School In One is currently signing its first U.S. partners, with a focus on co-developing solutions alongside pioneering educators who see the value of modern EdTech.A One-Stop Digital Hub for Modern EducationSchool In One is more than a platform — it's a digital hub that connects teachers, guardians, and administrators in real-time. Its powerful features include grade and report management, virtual classroom, student analytics for attendance and dropout prevention, behavior notes (positive & negative), calendar, multilanguage school-to-home communication, all in a customizable set up.Informed decision-making is central to the platform. Teachers and school leaders can use built-in prevention tools to identify at-risk students early, improve attendance, and foster academic success. With a contemporary interface and AI-powered features, School In One stands out from outdated EdTech tools that many schools still rely on.“Educators consistently report us that most school systems haven’t seen meaningful tech upgrades in over a decade,” added Barbero. “We aim to change that by being flexible, listening to early U.S. clients, and co-creating a platform tailored to their needs.”

