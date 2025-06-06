A Global Spiritual Gathering Offers Profound Peace and Sacred Healing

Jagadeesh Paramahangsa

Renowned Master Healer Jagadeesh Paramahangsa Leads Weekly Online Divine Light Transmissions to Restore Inner Peace, Elevate Consciousness, and Uplift Humanity

When the world is suffering so much, our personal acts rooted in the goodness of prayer and positive intention are not small. They help heal. They create sacred awakening.” — Jagadeesh Paramahangsa

In a cultural moment defined by anxiety, burnout, and an aching sense of disconnection, an unlikely remedy is quietly gaining traction: sacred presence, delivered digitally. Fostering healing, inner clarity, and sacred connection across borders, beliefs, and burnout a quiet spiritual revolution is blooming online. Each week, spiritual guide and Master of Sacred Transmission Jagadeesh Paramahangsa leads global participants through an hour-long meditative experience called The Divine Light Transmission, designed to recalibrate the soul, clear mental noise, and awaken a deeper connection to purpose, peace, and the divine. Seekers from around the globe gather not to debate, doomscroll, or disengage but to heal and awaken.The vehicle? A rare practice, led by a spiritual teacher who is a Master of Sacred Transmission, these sessions—equal parts sacred energy infusion, guided meditation, and global prayer—offer participants a transformative portal back to peace, empowerment, and soul connection.And the price to join? Absolutely free.Tuesdays at 6:00–7:00pm PT and Saturdays at 9:00–10:00am PT, Jagadeesh opens an energetic field via Zoom that attendees describe as soul-activating, life-affirming, and unlike anything else they’ve experienced. With no dogma, no demands, and no pretense, the sessions deliver what many spiritual seekers spend decades searching for: direct contact with the Divine.“When the world is suffering so much, our personal acts rooted in the goodness of prayer and positive intention are not small," says Jagadeesh. "They help heal. They create sacred awakening. They ripple in waves throughout the world."How to Join a SessionParticipation is open, free, and non-committal. Curiosity is welcomed.Weekly Schedule:Tuesdays – 6:00–7:00pm PTSaturdays – 9:00–10:00am PTWhere: Online via ZoomCost: FreeRegister: www. Divine-Love-Bliss .comThe State of the Soul: Crisis Meets AwakeningMental health experts now refer to eco-anxiety, spiritual trauma, and chronic overstimulation as modern epidemics. Many individuals—particularly those who consider themselves sensitive, empathic, or spiritually attuned—report feeling disconnected, overwhelmed, or quietly despairing.It’s not just stress. It’s existential saturation.“People are spiritually starved,” Jagadeesh explains. “They’re drowning in information and yet starving for lasting transformation. These transmissions are like sacred nutrition. They feed what most of the world has forgotten, the inner yearning for more profound peace and joyous love.Jagadeesh’s methods bypass language, ideology, and belief. Participants don’t have to “understand” what’s happening, they can simply show up and receive the energetic transmission. The sacred energy, as Jagadeesh says, “through Divine Intelligence knows what to do and meets people where they’re at”.What Is The Divine Light Transmission?The Divine Light Transmission is a sacred experience of energetic resonance and alignment with the sacred heart of God facilitated by Jagadeesh, a trained master who infuses Divine-Love-Bliss Consciousness into the energetic field of participants. That might sound quite esoteric—until experienced.Each session includes:Opening Meditation: To still the mind and settle the nervous system.Unified Prayer: Drawn from interfaith wisdom, affirming love, peace, and oneness.Energetic Transmission: A powerful, immersive flow of Divine energy facilitated by Jagadeesh, uniquely calibrated to the group of individuals presentIntegration Time: Quiet presence to receive, absorb, and realign.Bringing together individuals across nations, faiths, and time zones, not to preach, but to heal, these sessions support realignment with what is good and beneficial for all. They support people in remembering what it means to be human and virtuous. By tending to the heart, participants can clear their minds, soften their judgments, and reconnect with something greater, creating space for something beautiful to unfold.With heart-felt authenticity, this rare and elevated practice awakens the highest potential within, guiding seekers toward inner peace, divine connection, and lasting transformation on the path to Self-Realization and God-Realization. Participants report sensations such as waves of bliss, emotional release, physical warmth or tingling, spontaneous insight, and deep inner quiet.But the real power lies in what follows: lasting shifts in perception, behavior, and wellbeing.Who Comes to These Gatherings?There is no typical participant. And that’s the point.Among those that attend are:Corporate executives seeking grounded leadershipTrauma survivors looking for safe healing beyond wordsTherapists, yoga teachers, and energy healers enhancing their spiritual toolkitParents, teachers, caregivers—the everyday saints on the frontlines of modern lifeNew seekers and seasoned mystics, sitting side by side in silent surrenderPeople looking for more peace, self-love and confidenceWhile the world offers plenty of reasons to feel overwhelmed, this experience centers the embodiment of hope. The concentrated focus of these sacred online gatherings is to cleanse the hearts and minds of those that attend.No one is asked to convert, commit, or conform. All that’s asked is presence—and a willingness to open to something greater.For those who have been yearning for goodness to surround them and the world, this is a chance to connect with like-minded people and the goodness within and watch the ripple effect that occurs around the experience.Meet Jagadeesh Paramahangsa: A Master Hidden in Plain SightTo understand the potency of The Divine Light Transmission is to understand the rarity of its guide.Jagadeesh is a Sadhu Priest, Monk, Author, Interfaith Minister, and Master of Sacred Transmission. In his Sacred Transmission professional practice since 1986, he has worked with thousands of heart-centered persons, including: Presidents of Nations; Fortune 100 Companies and their Executives; Spiritual Masters and their students; A-List mega celebrities and their families.His journey began at 3½ years old, with a spontaneous, profound Enlightenment experience that set him on a lifelong course of mysticism, deep retreat, and healing work.He has:Lived in full-time spiritual retreat with God-Realized Siddha Saints in 1970s IndiaSpent over eight years of solo retreat practice in the U.S.Earned a graduate degree in Transpersonal PsychologyWorked with world leaders, Fortune 100 executives, and spiritual seekers across continentsIn 2007 he was formally honored with the revered title of Paramahangsa during group retreat in India—a recognition rarely given, denoting an exalted level of God-Realization.Jagadeesh’s spiritual practice fuses Ayurvedic wisdom, Vedic science, subtle energy mastery, and modern psychology, resulting in a transmission field that is potent, balanced, and deeply restorative.“Each person has the ability to nurture their own mind, spirit and soul in spite of what is going on in the world. The more we can cleanse negativity within our own hearts and minds, the more peace, joy, and compassion are cultivated within, the more it will radiate outwardly. This can powerfully contribute to and amplify the positivity in our homes, communities, neighborhoods, districts, towns, cities, states, and nations around the world,” says Jagadeesh.The Science of Sacred TransmissionWhile skeptics might balk at claims of energetic healing, there is growing scientific interest in fields like:Biofield therapy and subtle energy medicineHeart coherence and intention-based healingGroup meditation studies showing reductions in local crime, conflict, and hospital admissionsQuantum entanglement, neuroplasticity, and vibrational medicineJagadeesh’s work has been independently, scientifically tested, with testimonies of individuals recovering from chronic illness, emotional trauma, and near-death conditions. The mission behind The Divine Light Transmissions is bold in its simplicity: "Heal yourself. Heal the collective."As participants heal emotional wounds, clear energetic blocks, and reconnect with their divine essence, they radiate greater calm, compassion, and coherence in their communities. These ripples of inner peace begin to shape outer environments."Spiritual healing is not a luxury," says Jagadeesh. "It's sacred activism." He sees these weekly sessions as a grassroots revolution of consciousness—one that requires no marching, no preaching, no polarization. Just presence. Just love.

