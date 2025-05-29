Nation’s largest full-body statue of Muhammad Ali to be unveiled in Lewiston, Saturday, May 31

Zenos Frudakis with his 10-foot bronze statue of Muhammad Ali at the Laran Bronze Foundry in Chester, Pa., prior to its move to Lewiston, Maine, where it will be installed on May 31

Statue by acclaimed Philadelphia artist Zenos Frudakis honors Ali's legacy and celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic 1965 rematch with Sonny Liston

LEWISTON, ME, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A towering 10-foot bronze statue of Muhammad Ali will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in downtown Lewiston, commemorating the 60th anniversary of Ali’s historic 1965 rematch with Sonny Liston.The work, by renowned Philadelphia sculptor Zenos Frudakis , “The Monument Man,” depicts the young Ali in a moment of poised triumph. It will stand at the entrance to Bates Mill No. 5, near the Auburn bridge, visible to more than 32,000 drivers daily.“This sculpture reflects Ali’s grace, strength, and moral courage,” Frudakis said. “He was a true original — a man who stood firm in his convictions and inspired the world through his words and actions as much as his fists.”Organizers say the monument honors Ali’s legacy in sports and civil rights, while serving as a symbol of resilience for a city still mourning the 2023 mass shooting that killed 18 people.“This is more than a tribute to a great athlete,” said artist and Lewiston native Charlie Hewitt , who co-led the project with architect and developer Tom Platz . “It’s an act of healing.”Platz, who attended the 1965 fight as a child, led the fundraising effort through private donations.The Ali-Liston bout was moved to Lewiston after Boston dropped out, and remains one of the most iconic events in sports history.What:Unveiling of the 10-foot bronze statue of Muhammad Ali in Lewiston, MaineWhere:Bates Mill No. 510 Mill St, Lewiston, ME 04240When:Saturday, May 31, 2 p.m.Why:This statue commemorates the 60th anniversary of Ali's historic 1965 boxing match against Sonny Liston in Lewiston, Maine.Who:The statue unveiling will feature a community celebration, and remarks from local officials and community leaders. The sculptor Zenos Frudakis, and local artist Charlie Hewitt and architect and developer Tom Platz, who co-initiated the project, will be present.Media Contact:For media inquiries and interviews with sculptor Zenos Frudakis, contact: John XuerebEmail: jfrxuereb@gmail.comPhone: 610-470-8066About Zenos FrudakisContemporary Philadelphia-based sculptor Zenos Frudakis has been a professional working sculptor for nearly five decades. In that time, he has created more than 125 monumental works in public and private collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. An alumnus of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a master’s in fine art from the University of Pennsylvania. Zenos' emphasis has been the figure and the portrait, as demonstrated in his many monumental figure/portrait works, individual portrait busts and bas-reliefs. He excels at expressing the character and vitality of his subjects while capturing an accurate likeness. Zenos portfolio includes figure sculpture, animals, bas-reliefs, portraits -- both busts and paintings -of living and historical individuals, and poetic/philosophical sculpture with a socially conscious sensibility. www.zenosfrudakis.com

