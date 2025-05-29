Virgo Global Holdings Launches VirgoPAY at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgo Global Holdings (“Virgo”), the Canadian-based global digital asset solutions provider that owns two non-custodial trading platforms, multiple regional OTC desks and a fully regulated Canadian digital asset management firm, today announced the launch of VirgoPAY at Bitcoin 2025. As part of a refreshed strategy, VirgoPAY becomes a stablecoin-focused on and off ramp platform that is set to launch across Canada, U.S., Australia and several other countries by end of June, and around 40 more nations within 2-3 months. VirgoPAY will also launch a money remittance service within that timeframe.Earlier in April 2025, during the Virgo Crypto Summit hosted in Vancouver, Virgo Group CEO Adam Cai and Vaulta Foundation (formerly known as EOS) Founder & CEO Yves La Rose signed a memorandum that kicked off the partnership between VirgoPAY and Vaulta.VirgoPAY will enable users to trade fiat currencies to major stablecoins, acting as a global stablecoin trading destination and allow users to add funds using traditional local real-time payment rails or directly from a crypto wallet, such as Virgo’s own incubated Web3 non-custodial wallet Wallet V, while selecting from a wide range of fiat currencies, all leveraging on the power of stablecoins. Stablecoins have gained tremendous attention this year in the midst of ongoing economic development, and with the money remittance market projected to reach over $1 trillion by 2029, VirgoPAY’s low cost, instant service becomes an extremely attractive option for individuals and businesses.Virgo, the experienced digital asset solutions expert behind VirgoPAY, stands as one of the premiere crypto service providers in Canada with fast-growing presence in the United States and Australia. Virgo's global expansion plan in 2025 also includes Southeast Asia and LATAM emerging markets."With the Virgo team’s strong execution ability and newly introduced global business lines such as VirgoPAY, we cannot be more excited about what's ahead for Virgo," said Adam Cai, Group CEO of Virgo.Yves La Rose, Founder & CEO of Vaulta, said, “One of the biggest use cases for crypto exists in the growing prominence of stablecoins. The launch of VirgoPAY represents a tremendous opportunity to solve a real world problem to improve cross border transfers and support the tokenization of real-world assets.”About Virgo Global Holdings:Founded in Toronto, Canada, Virgo Global Holdings (“Virgo”, virgo.co ) is a global digital asset services provider that covers three continents with multiple offerings under its structure, including two non-custodial trading platforms (VirgoCX & VirgoAU: Canada and Australia), premium OTC institutional trading service desks (Virgo Wealth: Canada, US, and Australia), a fully compliant digital asset management firm (Virgo Digital Asset Management), an incubated non-custodial wallet (Wallet V) and a stablecoin on/off ramp and money remittance platform (VirgoPAY) Virgo strives to offer the most professional services within the digital asset and Web3 industry with a focus on innovation, convenience and professionalism, making crypto great for all.About Vaulta:Vaulta is a high-performance Banking Operating System designed to empower developers and enterprises with unmatched speed, reliability, and flexibility. As a gateway to the Bitcoin ecosystem and a leader in decentralized data management, Vaulta is redefining financial infrastructure through solutions like Vaulta EVM and exSat, enabling instant finality, seamless inter-blockchain communication, and some of the lowest transaction costs in the market. With a vision to unlock the next financial frontier, Vaulta is setting the stage for the future of Web3 Banking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.