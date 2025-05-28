Chinook Medical Gear Achieves TERO Certification with the Cherokee Nation

Chinook Medical Gear has received TERO certification from the Cherokee Nation

Chinook Medical Gear Earns Cherokee Nation TERO Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Native Economic Empowerment

Our goal is not only to provide top-tier medical supplies but also to give back to the communities that support us.” — Ben Crowder, CEO and owner of Chinook Medical Gear

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinook Medical Gear , a leading supplier of medical equipment and emergency response solutions, is proud to announce that it has received certification under the Cherokee Nation ’s Tribal Employment Rights Ordinance (TERO). This certification highlights Chinook Medical Gear’s commitment to fostering economic development and providing employment opportunities for Cherokee Nation citizens.The TERO certification allows Chinook Medical Gear to engage in direct business relationships with the Cherokee Nation and its enterprises, reinforcing the company’s dedication to supporting Native American communities and ensuring that tribal citizens benefit from economic opportunities within the region. The company’s new certification aligns with its broader mission of providing high-quality medical supplies and kits to the federal government and the communities they serve.“As a Native and Veteran Owned Small Business, we are honored to achieve TERO certification with the Cherokee Nation,” said Ben Crowder, CEO and owner of Chinook Medical Gear. “This is a significant milestone for our company, and we look forward to building a lasting relationship with the Cherokee Nation. Our goal is not only to provide top-tier medical supplies but also to give back to the communities that support us. This certification represents our continued commitment to native economic empowerment.”The Cherokee Nation’s TERO program was established to promote the economic interests of tribal citizens by ensuring that qualified Native American-owned businesses have equal access to contracts and employment opportunities within the tribe. Chinook Medical Gear’s certification enables the company to collaborate with the Cherokee Nation in a variety of capacities, from direct procurement to workforce development initiatives.As part of its continued efforts to support Native American communities, Chinook Medical Gear will continue to provide job training and internships for Native American citizens, enhancing career pathways in the medical supply chain and manufacturing sectors.For more information on Chinook Medical Gear, visit www.ChinookMed.com or follow the company on social media on INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN | X | YOUTUBEAbout Chinook Medical GearChinook Medical Gear is a trusted supplier of high-quality medical gear and with over twenty-five years’ experience in government contracting. The company holds multiple U.S. Federal Government and NATO contracts and specializes in providing state-of-the-art products to military, first responders, healthcare professionals, and individuals worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Chinook Medical Gear is dedicated to improving the safety and efficiency of emergency medical care.About the Cherokee NationThe Cherokee Nation is the largest Native American tribe in the United States, with more than 450,000 citizens worldwide. Headquartered in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation operates several enterprises and offers services to enhance the lives of its citizens through economic development, healthcare, education, and cultural preservation. The tribe is committed to providing opportunities for its citizens and fostering a strong, vibrant community.Native American Media Contact:Anita MillerChief Operations OfficerChinook Medical Gear970-403-0151anita@chinookmed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.