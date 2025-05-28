Christiane Ischep at the Speaker Slam: Self-Worth in the Spotlight

Speaker Slam: Self-worth in the Spotlight

Ischep Psychologist from Austria recently took part in the International Speaker Slam and captivated the audience with her expertise in the fields of self-worth

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christiane Bettina Ischep from Ferlach, a psychologist and mentor, recently took part in the International Speaker Slam and captivated the audience with her expertise in the fields of self-worth and personal transformation. The Speaker Slam, an internationally renowned event, brought together speakers from 23 countries around the world to share their ideas and messages.Ischep, known for her work as an expert on self-worth and change, used the opportunity to highlight the importance of a strong sense of self-worth for living a fulfilling life. In her well-received speech, she shed light on how limiting beliefs can prevent us from reaching our full potential. She argued that many people impose unnecessary boundaries on themselves, thereby limiting their possibilities.“The only limits that hold us back are the ones we place on ourselves,” Ischep stated during her talk. She encouraged the audience to question and overcome these self-imposed boundaries in order to live more authentically and with greater self-determination. She presented practical strategies and tools designed to help listeners strengthen their self-worth and create positive changes in their lives.Ischep’s participation in the Speaker Slam underscores the growing importance of the topic of self-worth—especially among women in the region. More and more people are recognizing that a strong sense of self-worth is the foundation for professional success, personal relationships, and overall well-being. As a psychologist, mentor, sports manager, and health manager, Ischep draws on a wide range of experience in her work. This versatility allows her to support individuals on multiple levels and help them unlock their full potential.The Speaker Slam provided Ischep with a valuable platform to share her message with a broad audience. Her presentation helped raise awareness of the importance of self-worth and inspired attendees to actively engage in their own personal development. Ischep’s appearance at the Speaker Slam was a resounding success and reaffirmed her position as a leading expert in the field of self-worth and personal transformation.

Expert Ischep talking about Self worth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.