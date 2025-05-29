LUXE PEARL PILLOW INNOVATOR, IMBIBE LIFESTYLES, WINS INDUSTRY RECOGNITION AND TOP RANKINGS

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor-designed to put ineffective, old pillow configurations ‘to rest,’ Imbibe Lifestyles' Pearl Pillow recently entered the American marketplace, simultaneously achieving a whirlwind of industry recognitions, glowing celebrity reviews, top-rankings, and prestigious gift guide inclusions in publications such as VOGUE Magazine and LUXlife Magazine.

“We are so proud and excited that our commitment to innovation and deep sleep solutions have been identified and celebrated in so many meaningful ways,” said Michealene Cristini Risley, Imbibe Lifestyles CEO and Co-Founder.

“We created Imbibe Lifestyles with the goal of redefining restorative sleep; collaborating with back, neck, and shoulder specialists to ensure we combine the latest science with advancements in luxurious comfort and based on the incredible initial response, it’s clearly been long overdue.”

LUXlife Magazine’s annual Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards names Pearl Pillow creator Imbibe Lifestyles as ‘Most Innovative Restorative Sleep-Focused Pillow Brand 2025.’

Vogue Magazine’s May ‘The Met Issue’ included The Pearl in its ‘Spring Must-Haves Curated by GBK Brand Bar and Your Favorite Celebs.’ It features a photo of Singer/Songwriter Tish Hyman cozying up on her Pearl Pillow and reads: “The Pearl promotes proper spine alignment for naturally nurturing sleep.”

“The Pearl Pillow was preferred over other comparable products in an independent survey conducted by chiropractic professionals and clients, as number one for neck pain,” Dr. Geoff Rudy stated. “This boom of recognition by celebrity, luxury, and medical leaders is incredible and just the beginning. We will be launching even more doctor-approved, trailblazing pillow designs later this year.”

The Pearl Pillow delivers neck, spine, and shoulder support with a first-of-its-kind, non-toxic polyurethane foam that maintains its shape. Advanced phase-changing materials (PCM) blended with water-based technology help regulate body temperature while copper and silver-infused technology with airflow ventilation protect against odors and microbes, promoting freshness, healing, and comfort. All of this strategic ‘science’ is safely tucked inside a broad-spectrum, cooling antimicrobial nylon blend fabric to help dreamers stay cool and dry while keeping the Pearl’s surface clean for years to come.

Valued at more than $15.5 billion dollars, the global sleep pillow market is projected to reach $24.3B by 2034 as the industry works to keep up with consumer needs (source: Market.us).

According to an American Sleep Association report, 50 to 70 million U.S. adults are struggling with sleep disorders, increasing the demand for ergonomic pillows-- a demand that Risley says Imbibe Lifestyles is uniquely in tune.

“The Pearl is the first advancement of many Imbibe is bringing to the ergonomic, luxury pillow space,” added Risley. We’re committed and ‘neck-deep’ in researching, developing and bringing modern advancements to the pillow industry for years to come.”

About Imbibe Lifestyles:

Founded by CEO/Co-Founder Michealene Cristini Risley and Chief Scientist/Co-Founder Dr. Geoff Rudy, Imbibe Lifestyles stands at the forefront of sleep innovation, creating the first in a patent pending line of ergonomically correct posture sleeping pillows. Imbibe’s name draws inspiration from the word ‘Imbibition’ – a natural process that distributes nutrients in your spine, which can be induced when laying in the proper spinal position. Imbibe Lifestyles follows the core values of Innovation, Mindfulness, Balance, Integrity, Biochemistry, and Excellence. Imbibe Lifestyles has designed first-of-its-kind pillows that address the needs of all types of sleepers and body types, including those struggling with spinal injuries.

Michealene Cristini Risley, CEO and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Michealene Cristini Risley has launched consumer and entertainment products into billion-dollar entities. Risley created the first branded maternity line with Adidas, founded Fresh Water Spigot, a consumer products licensing agency that has collaborated with Mattel, Nike, and IMG. Risley has also held significant roles at Sega of America, Marvel Productions, the Walt Disney Company, as well as Disney, Fox, and Amblin Productions.

Dr. Geoff Rudy, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Dr. Geoff Rudy has held pivotal roles as Head Chiropractic and Acupuncture Physician at various prestigious clinics, including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and Downtown Miami. His contributions extend to elite athletes, having served as the Team Chiropractic Sports Physician and Acupuncturist for the Miami Marlins Major-League Baseball Team, the Miami United Soccer League, and XPE Sports, NFL Combine and NFL off-season training camp. He currently serves as the Director of Chiropractic Medicine at Lauderdale Sports Performance Institute in Fort Lauderdale.

Legal Disclaimer:

