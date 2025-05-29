New Exmark Video Takes the Guesswork Out of Watering Plants

Proper watering is a critical component of a healthy, bountiful garden.

Learn how to spot overwatering and underwatering with new Backyard Smart video

Contrary to popular belief, more isn’t always better when it comes to watering” — Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to gardening, there’s a nearly endless list of tasks that need to get done. Watering is an important recurring item on the list.

While watering may sound like a simple task, knowing how much water each plant needs is essential to their health and vitality. That’s why it’s important to understand the early signs of overwatering and underwatering, so adjustments can be made before any lasting damage occurs to the plants.

With this in mind, Exmark has released a new episode of its Backyard Smart video series, “Signs of Overwatering or Underwatering Plants”. It helps homeowners easily identify the signs and take corrective measures.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the new video gives homeowners a simple, easy way to better understand how watering practices are impacting the health and vitality of plants in the yard.

“Contrary to popular belief, more isn’t always better when it comes to watering,” Briggs said. “This video helps dismiss that myth and give homeowners simple watering guidelines to help them get the most from the plants in their backyard.”

Overwatering

Too much water creates the risk of flooding the roots, which creates a number of early symptoms. These typically first become apparent on the lower leaves of the plant, showing up as prominent yellowing of the leaves. The leaves will later develop prominent dark green or purple veins, which is a sign that chlorosis (a lack of chlorophyll production) has begun.

Next, leaves will begin to dry out and droop, since the damaged roots are no longer able to absorb air due to the waterlogged soil. Eventually, overwatering leads to root rot, which is often easy to notice due to the foul smell of the soil.

To correct overwatering, it’s important to stop watering until the soil dries out, taking care to ensure there is sufficient available drainage to allow the water to escape.

If there’s no improvement, experts suggest adding matter to the soil to help excess water escape and balance out water retention going forward. Aeration can also be a helpful tactic in helping the soil breathe and flow water freely.

Underwatering

Plants that have been underwatered tend to start with drooping of the leaves, and later the entire branches wilt from the lack of water. Next, the plant leaves will start to curl in –– similar to a potato chip –– developing a brown edge with a yellow ring around it.

Finally, the browning and curling will intensify until the entire leaf, and then the whole plant, dries out.

The obvious solution to underwatering is to water more, but it’s important to not try to catch up on missed watering all at once. Instead, start watering with a little bit, then increase the amount and frequency as the plant and soil can tolerate. It’s important to water deeply enough to ensure the root zone receives sufficient moisture.

Ideally, the goal is to strive for a soil composition that’s crumbly, loose and moist after watering.

View “Signs of Overwatering and Underwatering Plants” and all of Exmark’s Backyard Smart videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. The site also hosts a wide range of other outdoor living related content and Exmark Original Series videos, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, Prime Cuts and Exmark Signature Stories.

# # #

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.



Signs of Overwatering and Underwatering

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.