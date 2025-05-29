Latimer Aerospace secures Patents for Omni Turbine engine to Lead Hypersonic Revolution in Aerospace and Defense

AI-Driven Engine Integrates Turbojet, Ramjet, Scramjet, Rocket Modes, Validated by NASA Langley Testing

Integrated Multi-Regime Turbine Propulsion System is a paradigm shift, ready to reshape the future of aerospace” — Author: Damion Wongsang, CTO of Latimer Aerospace

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latimer Aerospace, a Brooklyn-based startup founded in 2023, emerges from stealth mode with the Omni Powered Turbine Propulsion Engine (codename: IMRTPS), a groundbreaking plug-and-play system protected by provisional patent US 63/779,761. Integrating turbojet, ramjet, scramjet, and rocket modes, this engine enables seamless transitions from runway takeoff to Mach 15 and into orbit, positioning Latimer as a trailblazer in the $500 billion aerospace market.Rooted in Brooklyn’s innovative tech hub, Latimer channels the borough’s bold spirit to solve aerospace’s toughest challenges. The Omni Powered Turbine Propulsion Engine, developed through advanced computational modeling and material science, powers platforms like the Latimer X F-55 Hypersonic Fighter, Latimer X Hypersonic Bomber, and Latimer X Hypersonic Commercial Jet (VTOL, 220 passengers). Its modular design features the Radial Equilibrium Supersonic Throat inlet, optimizing airflow across Mach 0 to 15. AI-Driven Adaptive Thrust Control uses machine learning to manage fuel injection and thermal loads, ensuring stability at hypersonic speeds. Engine walls, crafted with graphene composites and ceramic matrix composites via 3D printing, withstand extreme temperatures, enhancing durability and reducing costs for reusable missions.“The Omni Powered Turbine Propulsion Engine is aviation vision for the future of flight,” said Damion Wongsang, CTO of Latimer Aerospace. “This patent-pending technology delivers hypersonic travel and space access that’s faster, affordable, and sustainable.”Targeting a $175 billion hypersonic market by 2030 and a $1 trillion space tourism market by 2040, the engine powers the Latimer X F-55 Hypersonic Fighter for unmatched defense capabilities, the Latimer X Hypersonic Bomber for strategic strikes, and the Latimer X Hypersonic Commercial Jet, enabling New York-to-Tokyo flights in one hour for 220 passengers. It supports single-stage-to-orbit vehicles, simplifying satellite deployments, and hypersonic missiles for America’s Golden Dome, intercepting threats with kinetic strikes at matched speeds, no boosters required. Small firms can compete with SpaceX launches, democratizing space access.Latimer will open-source the Omni Powered Turbine Propulsion Engine to 100 companies—50 small firms and 50 large defense contractors—across four categories: Space Planes, Missiles, Military Aircraft, and Hypersonic Aircraft. Each category offers 25 licenses, with only four companies sharing the same license type, fueling a competitive space race, hypersonic race, chip race for fully self-flying systems, and an operating system in pre-FAA approval. Licensees must establish U.S.-based manufacturing, using Latimer’s IP for large-format 5-axis 3D printing. Airlines, startups, and entrepreneurs can license 220-passenger VTOL hypersonic jets. Apply by July 31, 2025, via hello@latimeraero.com ; terms are available through legal counsel.Latimer’s vision includes ShakespeareOS, an AI-driven flight operating system in pre-FAA approval, enhancing autonomous solutions for hypersonic drones and spaceplanes. By merging propulsion and artificial intelligence, Latimer addresses defense and commercial needs, cementing its role as an innovator.The Omni-Powered Turbine Propulsion Engine meets surging demands for low Earth orbit missions and rapid global travel. The provisional patent (US 63/779,761) underscores Latimer’s edge, building trust in its market entry. By prioritizing U.S. manufacturing and open-source licensing, Latimer invites stakeholders to shape a competitive aerospace future.Explore the engine’s technical illustration, Patent filing, and phd thesis. Latimer Aerospace welcomes media, investors, and partners to connect and drive the next era of flight.About Latimer AerospaceFounded in 2023, Latimer Aerospace is a Brooklyn-based innovator revolutionizing propulsion and AI-driven aerospace solutions. Inspired by New York’s entrepreneurial spirit, Latimer’s diverse team, led by CTO Damion Wongsang, combines expertise in engineering, artificial intelligence, and material science to make hypersonic travel and space access affordable and sustainable. Operating from the heart of Brooklyn’s tech ecosystem, Latimer collaborates with local talent and global partners to redefine the aerospace industry, prioritizing U.S. manufacturing and open-source innovation to drive a competitive, inclusive future.

