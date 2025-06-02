Our Wave Launches Version 2.0 of Community Platform for Survivors of Sexual Harm

New features help survivors connect, share, and heal worldwide through an interactive, trauma-informed platform.

We continue to make changes that meet our community’s needs, helping survivors better understand their experiences and navigate healing pathways.” — Kyle Linton, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Our Wave

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two years of product development, Our Wave, a nonprofit organization committed to providing safe digital spaces for survivors of sexual harm, domestic violence, and child abuse has released a Version 2.0 of their online platform.Version 2.0 of the community platform ( community.ourwave.org ) serves as a comprehensive resource for survivors to connect, share stories, access resources, and consult trauma-informed specialists. New features include user commenting, community messages of support, Question and Answer functionality, and tech optimizations to increase the speed, accessibility, and internationalization for survivors.“We continue to make changes that meet our community needs,” said Kyle Linton, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Our Wave. “As we adapt our system to help survivors better understand their experiences, access customized resources, and navigate research-driven healing pathways, we aim to help them overcome trauma and live happier and healthier lives.”Since its founding in 2018, the Our Wave community has grown to over 338,000 members, across all 50 U.S. states and 69 countries. In addition to its community growth, further metrics showcase the platform’s impact:- Over 1 million views on stories, questions, and submitted content- More than 26,891 resource referrals- 10+ international partnerships established to expand the use of technology and tools for survivorsMoving forward, Our Wave aims to improve its core platform by building out new features and expanding its ethical-AI capabilities to understand survivor experiences and provide customized care.More About Our Wave:Founded by Kyle Linton and Brendan Michaelsen, Our Wave is led by a team of advocates, researchers, and designers dedicated to empowering survivors of sexual harm. To expand Our Wave’s collective impact, they actively seek partners in sexual harm prevention and response. Find them at ourwave.org

