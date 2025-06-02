Ocean House Celebrates 15 Years with the Launch of Family Memories

Ocean House Family Cooking Ocean House Family Lunch Set-up Ocean House Baby Guest Ocean House Interior of a Cottage Ocean House Exterior at Dusk

Summer Program & Festivities Commemorating the Rhode Island Resort’s Reconstruction in 2010

We’re thrilled to mark 15 years by celebrating what matters most—family, joy, and making memories together” — President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Ocean House, a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, luxury resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., invites guests to make this summer one to remember with the debut of its latest program, Family Memories. Thoughtfully designed to delight guests of all ages, the family-focused celebrations honor the resort’s June opening along with summer-long events continuing into fall and winter.“We’re thrilled to mark 15 years by celebrating what matters most—family, joy, and making memories together,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “This new program combines thoughtful touches and timeless traditions that help to make every stay extraordinary.”Highlights of the Family Memories program include:• Ocean House Activity Guide & Explorer’s Kit, featuring a children’s backpack, stainless steel water bottle, Ocean House hat, t-shirt, Mortimer Mouse plush, and more.• Breakfast, lunch, and dinner for children under 12 years old.• Mortimer Mouse-sized reusable ice cream cup for unlimited small scoops of ice cream from Below Deck ice cream parlor or The Bistro.• Nightly turndown gift to inspire fun each day.• Booking code is family.The 15th anniversary celebration will span the entire season with events, activities and festivities. From options like yacht outings on the beautifully restored, Aphrodite, surf lessons, “Wine & Wickets” croquet events featuring wine tasting and lessons, to time with animals through the partnership with Roger Williams Zoo, afternoon Tea with Madeline, Kids Night Out, special movie showings like Black & White Film Night, Art Adventures and more. The beloved Author Series with Deborah Goodrich Royce, Visiting Chef Dinner Series in COAST along with holiday weekend festivities around Father’s Day, Independence Day and Labor Day weekend are available and can be confirmed by visiting https://oceanhouseevents.com/ For more information on happenings and events at Ocean House and to experience Family Memories, visit oceanhouseri.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

