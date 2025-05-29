New analysis finds 22.2% of bond money withheld for cleaning in Perth; experts urge defined standards to curb rising disputes.

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new review of rental bond data by Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth indicates that tenants in Western Australia forfeited $2.65 million—22.2 percent of all bond money processed in September 2024—primarily because properties were judged not "reasonably clean." The company warns that undefined cleanliness standards are fuelling a surge in disputes and unnecessary costs for both renters and landlords.

Government figures from the National Housing Data Exchange show that only 36 percent of Western Australian tenants received their full bond in 2022, while Consumer Protection WA has reported that bond-related conciliation cases have doubled since 2020. Cleaning issues consistently top the list of reasons for deductions, outpacing unpaid rent and damage claims.

"What 'reasonably clean' means can vary wildly between property managers, even within the same suburb," said Asmita Sherchan, Director of Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth. "That subjectivity leaves renters guessing and often paying twice—once for their own efforts and again after inspection failures."

For a comprehensive analysis of bond cleaning statistics and Perth rental data, the company has published detailed findings on bond deduction patterns across Western Australia.

September 2024: 5,414 bonds finalised; $2.65 million withheld, with cleaning cited in most cases.

2022: Only 36 percent of tenants statewide recovered their full bond, continuing a four-year downward trend that began before pandemic protections were lifted.

2020 – 2024: Consumer Protection WA reports a 100 percent increase in formal bond-cleaning disputes.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, vacating tenants must leave premises "reasonably clean," yet the legislation provides no objective benchmark. Property managers increasingly rely on detailed photographs to justify deductions, and outcomes can differ markedly between agencies handling similar dwellings.

Industry records from Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth show identical cleaning standards receiving drastically different assessments across property management firms. The company reports cases where properties cleaned to the same specification pass inspection with one agency but fail with another, highlighting the inconsistency in current assessment practices.

"Replacing subjective language with an industry-endorsed checklist would bring transparency and reduce costly appeals," said Sherchan.

Internal mapping by Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth highlights suburbs with the highest incidence of cleaning-related deductions:

Perth CBD, WA 6000 – High-rise apartments subject to strict strata bylaws

Scarborough, WA 6019 – Coastal exposure accelerates wear, making sand and salt removal critical

Fremantle, WA 6160 – Heritage properties require specialised detailing often missed in DIY cleans

Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth internal records show that 30 percent of jobs involve urgent re-cleans after a property manager rejects tenant work. The director of Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth notes that approximately 30% of their total job volume involves re-cleaning properties where DIY attempts or inexperienced cleaners failed inspection. In contrast, properties that receive professional bond cleaning from the outset have a 98% first-time inspection pass rate.

Many tenants are surprised when property managers specifically request receipts during final inspections. Understanding why real estate agents demand professional cleaning receipts provides important insight into the verification and accountability processes that protect both parties in rental agreements.

DIY cleaning typically costs AU$450–1,000 for a typical 3-bedroom property including 15–25 hours of labour plus supplies, with high bond-loss risk averaging AU$500 in deductions. Professional bond cleaning with warranty included costs AU$350–550 with low bond-loss risk.

Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth recommends that the WA Government, together with Consumer Protection WA, develop a compulsory end-of-lease cleaning checklist or permit mandatory professional cleans where warranted. The company argues that clearer rules would reduce tribunal caseloads and administrative costs, provide certainty for tenants budgeting for moving expenses, and enable property managers to enforce uniform standards across portfolios.

About Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth

Majestic Vacate Cleaning Perth is a locally owned specialist in bond and post-construction cleaning. Partnering with more than 50 real-estate agencies, the company delivers guaranteed services designed to pass first-time inspections and minimise rental disputes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.