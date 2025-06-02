Invest-med Promotes Full-Body MRI Testing in Support of Men’s Health Month

Offered at its Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver clinics, Full-Body MRI testing allows Canadian men to proactively make informed decisions about their health.

Early detection is especially important for men, who statistically face higher risks for certain diseases, including some cancers.” — Dr. Brandon Reid

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June marks Men’s Health Month in Canada, a national initiative that encourages early detection and proactive care for men’s health issues. In recognition of this awareness month, Invest-med is spotlighting its comprehensive diagnostic packages that combine full-body MRI scans with private hormone testing —services not available through the public healthcare system.Full-Body MRI + Hormone Blood Panel Offers Deep Diagnostic InsightInvest-med’s Full-Body MRI + Hormone Blood Panel is a customizable package designed for men seeking a thorough understanding of their health before symptoms occur. Full-body MRI scans can proactively detect approximately 500 conditions, including early-stage cancers. These non-invasive scans are used to monitor internal changes, identify early signs of disease, and provide reassurance or direction for next steps.The accompanying Hormone Blood Panel offers a detailed evaluation of key hormones including thyroid hormones, cortisol and other adrenal hormones, insulin, estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. These markers play a central role in energy, mood, metabolism, sexual health, and stress response. Early detection of hormonal imbalances can prevent long-term complications and support better decision-making around treatment or lifestyle changes.The complete package is available for $5,699 CAD (no tax) at InvestMed’s Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver clinics.“Men often delay seeking medical advice until symptoms become hard to ignore,” said Dr. Brandon Reid, BSC, MD, CCFP, co-founder of Invest-med. “Men’s Health Month is a crucial reminder that early detection through tools like full-body MRI scans with Hormone Blood Panel can make a real difference in outcomes.”Rather than waiting for symptoms or disease progression, Invest-med’s full-body MRI scans provide early insight beneath the surface. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that captures detailed images of the body’s soft tissues. It is used to investigate, diagnose, and monitor health conditions—often detecting early signs of disease that routine check-ups might miss.About Invest-medInvest-med is a leading Canadian medical facility with clinic locations in Alberta and British Columbia dedicated to offering innovative and comprehensive preventative healthcare services. Founded on the belief in preventative medicine, it offers cutting-edge testing packages to help individuals and corporations proactively manage health risks with personalized care that goes beyond the limitations of public health programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.