Kiosk Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends & Competitive Landscape

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Kiosk Market Landscape Look Like?

The global kiosk market has experienced a significant surge in recent years. Data from the market reveals that the kiosk market size has grown to $31.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to $36.78 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 16.3%. This growth in the historic period stems from the increasing demand for automation in the service sectors, coupled with the increasing adoption of self-service kiosks in retail. Greater investment in interactive technology, coupled with a growing focus on customer convenience and an increasing deployment of kiosks in banking and financial services, have also fueled this growth.

What Is Expected To Drive The Kiosk Market’s Future Growth?

Looking ahead, the kiosk market size is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to grow to $66.58 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.0%. The growth forecast during this period can be attributed to the rising adoption of contactless solutions and the increase in smart city initiatives. Other driving factors include an increasing demand in healthcare and transportation sectors, rise in digital payment systems, and surging demand in quick-service restaurants. As for the major trends in the forecast period, advancements in touchscreen technology, integration of AI and IoT in kiosks, integration with mobile devices, cloud-based kiosk management, and advancements in biometric authentication are among the trends to watch.

How The Growing Trends and Major Kiosk Market Drivers Emerging?

A key driver of the kiosk market's growth is the increasing demand for self-service. Self-service refers to systems or setups where people can perform tasks or get services by themselves without the need for assistance from others, such as employees or agents. The growing demand for self-service is driven by consumers' preference for convenience and efficiency. Kiosks offer easy access to banking, ticketing, and information services, enabling users to avoid long lines. The ease of use that kiosks provide enhances customer satisfaction and motivates businesses to implement more kiosk-based solutions.

Who Are The Key Players In The Kiosk Market Industry?

In addition, key industry players are focusing on introducing self-service kiosks to enhance customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and meet the rising demand for contactless services. This innovation streamlines transactions, reduces wait times, and provides 24/7 service availability, notably in retail, banking, and healthcare sectors. Companies such as Samsung Electronics, Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Glory Global Solutions International Limited, SITA, Nexcom International Co. Ltd., iQmetrix, IER SAS, KIOSK Information Systems, Embross, Evoke Creative Ltd., Frank Mayer and Associates Inc, Meridian Kiosks, REDYREF Interactive Kiosks, Olea Kiosks Inc., Source Technologies, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corp., DynaTouch, and GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd. are currently dominating the market.

How Is The Kiosk Market Segmented?

The kiosk market covered in this report is segmented by type into bank kiosks, vending kiosks, ticketing kiosks, patient interactive kiosks, casino kiosks, and information kiosks. Further, it is segmented by deployment into cloud-based and on-premise. The market is also broken down by end-user industry into the following categories: banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and transportation.

Which Geographies Hold Major Kiosk Market Shares?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the kiosk market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the kiosk market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

