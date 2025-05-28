Lee Transport Equipment Unveils Revamped Website in Collaboration with Splash Omnimedia

Lee Transport Equipment’s logo combines bold, industrial strength with mobility, reflecting their trusted expertise in commercial vehicle upfitting since 1965.

Enhanced digital platform reflects Lee Transport Equipment's commitment to innovation and customer service.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Transport Equipment is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, developed in collaboration with Splash Omnimedia. The updated site features a modern design, streamlined navigation, and comprehensive information about the company's services, including custom vehicle upfitting, parts, and accessories. This digital transformation aims to provide current and prospective clients with an accessible and informative online.

“Our goal was to create a website that accurately reflects our company's values and the high-quality services we provide,” said Ben Wilson, Vice President of Lee Transport Equipment. “Working with Splash Omnimedia allowed us to develop a platform that is both user-friendly and representative of our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

The new website offers visitors detailed insights into Lee Transport Equipment's key services, product offerings, and company history. The site also includes an easy-to-use contact form, enabling clients to schedule consultations and inquire about services conveniently.

“Collaborating with Lee Transport Equipment on their website redesign was an exciting opportunity,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “Our team focused on creating a digital presence that not only looks professional but also enhances user experience, making it easier for clients to connect with the company and understand the services offered.”

The partnership between Lee Transport Equipment and Splash Omnimedia underscores the importance of a strong online presence in today's business landscape. By investing in a comprehensive website redesign, Lee Transport Equipment demonstrates its commitment to accessibility, transparency, and client engagement.

About Lee Transport Equipment:

Founded in 1965, Lee Transport Equipment is a family-owned and operated business specializing in custom commercial vehicle upfitting. With locations in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse clientele across the Southeast, providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in web design, branding, and strategic marketing solutions. With a focus on creating impactful and innovative strategies, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations to enhance their online presence and achieve measurable growth.

