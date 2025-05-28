Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market Poised For Steady Growth: Predicted To Reach $4.66 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging as a crucial component in a variety of medical applications, the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. From $2.78 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $3.09 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. The robust growth trajectory during this historical period is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for wound care products, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of surgical procedures, the rise in the geriatric population, and the burgeoning adoption of wearable medical devices.

How Big Is the Global Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Moving forward, the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market size is expected to see rapid growth and expand to $4.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. This growth during the forecast period is anticipated due to the significant surge in demand for minimally invasive treatments, increased focus on patient-centric care, proliferation of adhesives in remote patient monitoring devices, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the escalating prevalence of chronic conditions necessitating long-term adhesion. Among the major trends expected during this period are advancements in adhesive technologies, technological innovations in long-wear adhesives, progress in the development of skin-friendly and hypoallergenic adhesives, integration of adhesives in wearable biosensors, and the shift towards silicone-based adhesives.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market?

A major growth driver pushing the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market forward is the rising prevalence of chronic wounds. Chronic wounds are often challenging as they fail to progress through the normal stages of healing and typically take more than 4 to 6 weeks to heal. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, particularly due to diabetes, significantly drives the demand for medical stick-to-skin adhesives. Diabetes hinders blood circulation, delays healing, and leads to persistent wounds like diabetic foot ulcers. The demand for medical stick-to-skin adhesives, which are critical in securing dressings and warding off infections, is thus on a steady incline. This increase in use is particularly seen in patients requiring regular and long-term care. For instance, in 2023, Cambridge Media, an Australia-based non-government-funded publisher, reported that its clinicians treated 57,932 wounds across Australia, marking an 8% increase compared to the previous year.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market Share?

Key industry players operating in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, 3M Company, Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Baxter International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Paul Hartmann AG, Ashland Inc., Mativ Holdings Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher, Scapa Healthcare, Mactac, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Dymax Corporation, Chemence Medical Inc., Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Parafix, Panacol-elosol GmbH, Cryolife Inc., and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market Size?

These industry giants are focusing on developing innovative products, such as silicone-based adhesives, to enhance biocompatibility, provide superior adhesion, and ensure patient comfort and safety across various medical applications. For example, in October 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc., a US-based chemicals company, launched Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. This next-generation, low-cyclic silicone adhesive is tailored for advanced wound care dressings and medical device fixation, balancing long wear time with gentle removal.

How Is the Global Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market Segmented?

The main products in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market are segmented by material into acrylic-based, silicone-based, rubber-based, hydrogel-based, and others. These adhesives are designed to bond securely to human skin without causing irritation or damage. Their applications stretch across surgery, wound dressing, ostomy seals, among others, catering to end users like hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and more.

What are The Leading Region in the Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives Market?

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest region in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

