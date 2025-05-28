Garage Improvement Month initiative urges safety upgrades for older homeowners

A franchise initiative calls for action to protect homeowners from hidden hazards.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garage Living, a home improvement franchise specializing in garage transformations, launched a campaign for Garage Improvement Month to raise awareness about the hidden and often overlooked safety concerns garages present for older adult homeowners.The average garage is used daily but lacks the design and safety considerations found in other high-use areas like the kitchen or bathroom. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , “falls remain the leading cause of injury-related death among adults 65 and older.” Over 55% of these fatal incidents occur at home, and poor lighting, uneven flooring, clutter, and hard-to-reach storage in the garage create a risky environment.“While garages are often overlooked, they’re a high-traffic part of the home and deserve the proper attention and planning, especially for aging homeowners,” said Aaron Cash, president and co-founder of Garage Living Franchise Systems. “This Garage Improvement Month is about recognizing how proper design and organization protect our loved ones and improve their quality of life.”AARP found that while 90% of adults aged 65 and older want to stay in their homes, only 15% have made home modifications, further demonstrating the need to make homes safer.Cash urges families to participate in Garage Improvement Month by assessing their garages for common hazards. Practical, safety-focused updates like installing motion-activated lighting, removing clutter, lowering shelves, and organizing items in labeled bins are low-cost and can significantly reduce fall risks and improve accessibility.“Not every improvement has to be a full renovation,” Cash said. “Even modest changes can help restore a sense of confidence. And with thoughtful design, the garage can become a supportive space that fosters independence rather than a risk.”Garage Giveaway for the Golden GenerationTo help promote safer homes, Garage Living launched an international initiative to award one older adult homeowner a professionally designed garage renovation. Submissions are open through June 16, 2025. Details are available at www.garageliving.com/GID2025 About Garage LivingGarage Living is ranked the No. 1 home improvement franchise in the U.S. and a top 500 franchise. Founded in 2005, Garage Living is a full-service, single-source solution that offers homeowners a turnkey fix. From design to installation, Garage Living transforms garages into clean, functional, and stylish spaces. Learn more about Garage Living's premium garage interior makeovers by visiting www.garageliving.com or calling 855-997-3046.

