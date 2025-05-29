Alex Perry On Fire: A One-Year Journey of Balance, Resilience, and Real Conversations

Alex Perry On Fire is finishing up an inaugural year of inspiring guests. Alex Perry said he wants the podcast to serve as a beacon, urging everyone to explore their true potential and purpose.

Podcast celebrates a year of inspirational guests and personal transformations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago, top-ranked luxury real estate agent Alex Perry expanded his purpose beyond high-stakes deals and dazzling properties to launch something radically different: Alex Perry On Fire , a podcast born from personal upheaval and a deep desire for change.By the time he turned 40, Perry had achieved staggering success—over $1 billion in luxury real estate sales, No. 1 agent in Texas, and No. 19 nationwide. But behind the accolades, Perry found himself confronting a harsh truth: his personal life was out of sync. "I realized I was on autopilot,” he said. “Everything looked perfect on paper, but I was missing something deeper—balance, purpose, meaning.”What started as a personal reckoning became a public platform. Alex Perry On Fire invites listeners into unfiltered, soul-stirring conversations with guests who, like Perry, have faced life’s hardest moments—and come out wiser, stronger and more self-aware.The podcast quickly evolved into more than storytelling. It became a movement for anyone seeking to reset and realign their priorities. “I wanted to create a space where people could get real,” said Perry. “Everyone is struggling with something, and we don’t talk about it enough.”Over the past year, Perry has welcomed a wide range of guests—from Broadway star Aaron Lazar, who opened up about navigating an ALS diagnosis, to therapist Laine DiStefano, who shared how therapy can be a life-changing tool at any stage. In a powerful, personal episode, Perry’s own mother, Josefine, joined him to talk candidly about healing generational pain and learning to say, “I love you.”Each episode explores universal themes—resilience, self-worth, transformation, forgiveness—with raw honesty. Guests speak not from a place of perfection, but from lived experience. They are what Perry calls “torchbearers,” lighting the way for others to follow.At its core, Alex Perry On Fire is about reclaiming control of your own story. It's about getting uncomfortable, staying open and being willing to change. As the podcast celebrates its first anniversary, Perry remains focused on the mission that started it all: to ignite a fire within each listener—a fire that leads to truth, purpose and connection.And as Perry says, “This journey will change you—if you're ready to listen.”The full episode is available now on all major podcast platforms.***Alex Perry On Fire is a weekly podcast hosted by Dallas’ top luxury real estate agent, Alex Perry. The mission is to help others find balance in life, a journey that he shares. Through deep conversations with a variety of guests, Perry hopes to show listeners that they aren’t alone—that everyone has something to celebrate, and everyone has struggles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.