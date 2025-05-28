Respiratory Biologics Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Respiratory Biologics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Has Been The Growth Of The Respiratory Biologics Market In Recent Years?

The respiratory biologics market size has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is expected to grow from $6.38 billion in 2024 to $7.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.0%. The rate of growth over the past years can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising adoption of personalized medicine, growing expenditure in the healthcare sector globally, enhancement in the awareness and diagnosis rates of respiratory conditions, and a burgeoning population of elderly people facing respiratory disorders.

What Are The Projections For The Respiratory Biologics Market Size In The Future?

The respiratory biologics market size is forecasted to witness speedy growth in the next couple of years. The market is projected to swell to $13.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to the soaring prevalence of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease COPD, an upsurge in the adoption of biologic therapies, increased research and development spending, escalating demand for non-invasive drug delivery, and an expansion of reimbursement policies. The primary trends forecasted for this period include the adoption of monoclonal antibodies for treating respiratory diseases, advancements in biologic drug formulations and delivery methods, regulatory approvals, strategic collaborations and acquisitions amidst key players, as well as the integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Respiratory Biologics Market?

Key driver behind the growth of the respiratory biologics market is the rising level of air pollution, which is anticipated to boost the market even further. Air pollution signifiers the existence of detrimental substances such as gases, particulate matter, and biological molecules in the Earth's atmosphere, which may adversely impact human health and the surrounding environment. The level of air pollution is increasing because of growing industrialization and urbanization, which lead to higher emissions of pollutants from factories, vehicles, and construction activities. Respiratory biologics aid in combating the health effects of air pollution by offering targeted therapies that diminish inflammation and enhance lung function in individuals exposed to airborne pollutants. For instance, in January 2025, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, a US-based government agency, the United States released over 66 million tons of pollutants into the atmosphere in 2023. Furthermore, in September 2022, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, a Kenya-based environmental authority, air pollution results in 7 million premature deaths annually, and 99% of the world's population breathe unsanitary air. Therefore, the rise in air pollution is stimulating the growth of the respiratory biologics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Respiratory Biologics Market?

The market is populated with several major players including Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zymeworks Inc., Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. These major companies in the respiratory biologics market put their best foot forward in developing innovative biologic therapies, such as targeted immune therapies for chronic respiratory diseases, to provide targeted treatments that reduce inflammation and improve lung function.

How Is The Global Respiratory Biologics Market Segmented?

The Global Respiratory Biologics Market Report 2025 provides a deep-diving segmentation:

-By Disease Indication: Asthma, Chronic Rhinosinasitis, Hypereosinophilic Syndrome

-By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous

-By Sales Channel: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies

The sub-segmentation is as follows:

-By Asthma: Severe Eosinophilic Asthma, Allergic Asthma, Non-Allergic Asthma

-By Type: Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps

-By Hypereosinophilic Syndrome HES: Idiopathic HES, Lymphocytic Variant HES, Myeloproliferative HES

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Respiratory Biologics Market?

North America held the lion's share in the respiratory biologics market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers these regions along with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

