Responsible AI Governance Consulting Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market: Drivers, Trends, Growth & Forecast (2025–2034)

It will grow to $2.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Has Been The Growth Of The Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market In Recent Years?

The responsible AI governance consulting market has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years, going from a value of $0.29 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.44 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 49.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include an increase in AI adoption, heightened concerns around data privacy, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, ethical concerns surrounding AI, and the mounting impact of high-profile AI failures.

What Are The Projections For The Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market Size In The Future?

Looking forward, the market is slated for even more significant expansion. The AI governance consulting market size is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years, reaching $2.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 49.1%. Drivers of this forecasted growth include rising global AI regulations, increased stakeholder scrutiny, a growing demand for ethical AI frameworks, and an increased focus on AI-driven risk management and corporate governance reforms.

What Is Driving Strong Growth In The Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market?

One of the primary trends expected to drive the market's progress is the growing deployment of generative AI tools by organizations. These artificial intelligence-powered software applications are capable of creating new content such as text, images, audio, video, or code. The drive for more efficient, faster content creation has led to a surge in the deployment of these tools across various business functions, reducing the time and resources needed to produce high-quality, customized outputs. Consequently, responsible AI governance consulting services are in increasing demand to deploy AI audit tools, ensuring transparency, combating bias, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks for ethical AI implementation. For instance, a survey conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in February 2025 revealed that 40% of small businesses reported using generative AI, a significant increase from 23% in 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market?

Key industry players shaping the responsible AI governance consulting market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Salesforce Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Infosys Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Boston Consulting Group BCG, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., RSM US LLP, Informatica LLC, Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, OneTrust LLC, Dataiku Inc., H2O.ai Inc., BABL AI, Holistic AI, Credo AI, and PricewaterhouseCoopers PwC Global.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market?

Substantially, these major companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions like AI audit frameworks to safeguard against biases, ethical risks, and regulatory non-compliance in AI systems. These frameworks offer automated assessments of AI decision-making processes, ensuring transparency and identifying potential risks in model behavior. Notably, in January 2025, US-based technology company International Business Machines Corporation IBM launched an AI governance platform that integrates AI audit frameworks, automated policy enforcement, and real-time monitoring to ensure transparency, accountability, and regulatory adherence in AI systems.

How Is The Global Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market Segmented?

The report segments the responsible AI governance consulting market:

- By Services: Risk Management Consulting, Regulatory Compliance Consulting, AI Ethics Framework Development, AI Strategy And Governance, Training And Awareness Programs, Other Services.

- By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises.

- By Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Government And Defense, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Information Technology And Telecommunication, Automotive, Other Industries.

Sub Segments:

- By Risk Management Consulting: Bias and fairness audits, Risk assessment frameworks, Algorithm impact assessments.

- By Regulatory Compliance Consulting: GDPR/AI Act alignment, Cross-border data governance, Regulatory readiness assessments.

- By AI Ethics Framework Development: Ethical principles definition, Value alignment modeling, Human-in-the-loop design.

- By AI Strategy and Governance: AI policy creation, Governance model design, Responsible AI maturity assessment.

- By Training and Awareness Programs: Executive training sessions, Employee workshops, AI ethics certifications.

- By Other Services: Third-party audits, Stakeholder engagement planning, Transparency and explainability tools.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Responsible AI Governance Consulting Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the responsible AI governance consulting market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

