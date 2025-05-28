AI in Military Market projected to reach US$28.633 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 13.44%

The AI in the military market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.44% from US$15.243 billion in 2025 to US$28.633 billion by 2030.

The AI in the military market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.44% from US$15.243 billion in 2025 to US$28.633 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the AI in the military market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.44% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$28.633 billion by 2030.The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military has been a topic of discussion for years, and it is now becoming a reality. With advancements in technology, AI is being integrated into various aspects of military operations, from intelligence gathering to decision-making on the battlefield. This has led to a significant increase in the AI in military market, which is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI in military applications, such as autonomous weapons, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber defense. The use of AI in these areas has proven to be more efficient and effective, leading to a higher demand for these technologies in the military sector.One of the key drivers of this market growth is the increasing need for advanced technologies to combat modern-day threats. With the rise of cyber warfare and the use of drones and other unmanned systems, traditional military strategies and technologies are no longer sufficient. AI offers a solution to these challenges by providing real-time data analysis and decision-making capabilities, giving military personnel an edge in the battlefield.The integration of AI in the military also raises ethical concerns, as it involves the use of autonomous weapons and decision-making systems. However, governments and military organizations are taking steps to address these concerns and ensure responsible use of AI in warfare. The United Nations has established a group of governmental experts to discuss the ethical and legal implications of AI in military operations.As the AI in military market continues to expand and revolutionize warfare, it is crucial for governments and military organizations to carefully consider the ethical implications and ensure responsible use of these technologies. With the potential to enhance military capabilities and save lives, the use of AI in the military is a development that cannot be ignored.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-military-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in the military market that have been covered are Anduril Industries, C3.ai, General Dynamics Information Technology, IBM, L3Harris Technologies, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in the military market as follows:• By Component Typeo Hardwareo Softwareo Services• By Technologyo Machine Learningo Deep learningo Computer Visiono Natural Language Processingo Roboticso Others• By Applicationo Warfare Platformso Cybersecurityo Logistics & Transportationo Surveillance & Reconnaissanceo Command & Controlo Battlefield Healthcareo Simulation & Trainingo Gathering Intelligenceo Others• By Platformo Land-based Forceo Naval Forceo Air Forceo Space Force• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Anduril Industries• C3.ai• General Dynamics Information Technology• IBM• L3Harris Technologies• Microsoft• Palantir Technologies• QinetiQ• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems• Lockheed Martin Corporation• Northrop Grumman Corporation• BAE Systems plc• Thales GroupReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-processor-market • Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market • AI Solutions Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-solutions-market • Adaptive AI Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/adaptive-ai-market • Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-social-media-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.