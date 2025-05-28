Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Rapidly Growing, Global Market Expected To Reach $2.26 Billion By 2025

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orthopedic 3D printing devices market has shown impressive growth in recent years, expanding from $2.04 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. Several key drivers have fuelled this growth in the historic period, including increasing rates of orthopedic diseases, surging prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions, an uptick in surgical procedures, an aging global population, and a heightened incidence of osteoarthritis.

How Big Is the Global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

It's worth taking a closer look at the orthopedic 3D printing devices market. The growth is expected to continue at a sharp pace over the next few years, with predictions of an increase to $3.40 billion by 2029, a CAGR of 10.7%. Development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment in healthcare facilities, broader adoption of 3D printing technologies, bolstered research and development opportunities, and growing demand for customized implants are all factors propelling this growth. Notable trends include 3D printing technology advancements, the integration of artificial intelligence AI, material advancements, innovation in biocompatible materials, and advancements in other medical specialties. A detailed sample of the report can be found here: Sample Link

What Is Driving the Growth of the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market?

The pervasive nature of orthopedic diseases is expected to significantly contribute to this market's growth. A surge in orthopedic conditions - conditions affecting the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles - often leads to pain, disability, and decreased mobility. The rise can largely be traced back to an aging population as age-related osteoarthritis and osteoporosis become more commonplace. Higher rates of musculoskeletal issues are thus inevitable. This gives rise to a demand for orthopedic 3D printing devices which offer customizable implants, prosthetics, and surgical guides. These devices provide precision, enhance recovery, and offer solutions for complex musculoskeletal conditions. Notably, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, UK-based, reported in 2023 that musculoskeletal-related issues rose from 12.1% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2022. This trend towards increasing orthopedic disease prevalence is a significant driver for the orthopedic 3D printing devices market. Detailed insights from the report can be accessed here: Report Link

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Share?

Looking at the key players in the orthopedic 3D printing devices market, significant names include Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Tecomet Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Materialise NV, LimaCorporate S.p.A., Cretex Medical, SPINEART, PrinterPrezz, Oxford Performance Materials OPM, Uteshiya Medicare Pvt Ltd, Tangible Solutions Inc, Lynxter, Anatomics Pty Ltd, Osteo3D, Smit MediMed Pvt Ltd, Spentys, and PEEK HEALTH S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Size?

Major companies in the orthopedic 3D printing devices market are focusing on strategic collaborations for product portfolio enhancement, geographical reach expansion, and strengthening their market presence. Case in point, Sculpteo, a France-based company specialized in 3D printing in the cloud, joined hands with Daniel Robert Orthopedie, a technical orthopedics specialist in Switzerland, to develop the first eco-responsible, fully customizable 3D-printed orthopedic orthosis in May 2022. This device is made from polyamide 11 PA11, a recyclable and bio-sourced material derived from castor oil, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional materials.

How Is the Global Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Segmented?

When considering the market segments, the primary products in the orthopedic 3D printing devices market are printers, materials, software, and services. Orthopedic 3D printers refer to specialized 3D printing devices used in creating custom orthopedic implants, prosthetics, surgical instruments, and patient-specific anatomical models. These devices are employed by various end users, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

What are The Leading Region in the Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market?

From a geographical perspective, North America was the largest region in the orthopedic 3D printing devices market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the orthopedic 3D printing devices market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

