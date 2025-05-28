Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Image-Guided And Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market: Key Drivers, Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025

What Does The Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market Landscape Look Like?

Dwelling deeper, the Image-guided and robot-assisted surgical procedures market size has witnessed speedy growth in the recent past. Globally, this sector escalated from a market size of $4.66 billion in 2024, reaching $5.42 billion in 2025, climbing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.3%. Laying claim to this robust growth during the historic period are factors like a rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries; increasing demand for precision and accuracy in procedures; an upswing in aging population and chronic diseases; soaring healthcare expenditures; and technological advancements in robotic and imaging systems taking a leap forward.

What Is Expected To Drive The Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market’s Future Growth?

A futuristic viewpoint shows that the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market size will undergo rapid growth in the next few years, eventually achieving a market size of $9.80 billion by 2029. This growth will be steered by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Peaks in the Healthcare landscape like increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, a growing focus on robotic surgery training and education, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, generous government funding towards healthcare innovations, and the demand for cost-effective surgical solutions are foundational to this upturn. For a comprehensive look into these revelations,

Furthermore, noteworthy trends catalyzing this image guided and robotic assisted procedures market's growth during the forecasting period include progress in robotic-assisted surgery systems, advancements in imaging technologies for delivering better precision, the development of AI-powered surgical tools, enhancement in tele-surgery capabilities, and the sophisticated integration of real-time data for improved surgical outcomes.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23426&type=smp

What's Driving The Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market Growth?

In light of health concerns, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders is predicted to be a significant driver, pushing the growth of the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market forward. These disorders, affecting the nervous system including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, lead to impairments in movement, cognition, and other bodily functions. Lifestyle changes, such as poor diet, physical inactivity, chronic stress negatively impact brain health and function, resulting in a rising prevalence of neurological disorders. Aiding neurological care, image-guided and robotic-assisted procedures enhance surgical precision, minimize invasiveness, and reduce recovery times, making them crucial for treating complex cases.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/image-guided-and-robotic-assisted-procedures-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market?

A labyrinth of critical players has added gravity to the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market. Some marquee names include Johnson & Johnson, HCA Healthcare UK, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Asensus Surgical Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Atlantic Health System Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Globus Medical Inc., Renishaw plc, Brainlab AG, Synaptive Medical Inc., MicroPort MedBot Co. Ltd., 7D Surgical Inc.

What are the Major Trends in the Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market?

In terms of technology trends, companies operating in the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market are honing in on innovative developments like spine guidance software. This pursuit is to enhance surgical precision, improve patient outcomes, and streamline workflow efficiency in spinal procedures. Spine guidance software, with its real-time imaging and 3D visualization, is a reliable assistant to surgeons in performing precise spinal procedures.

How Is the Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market Segmented?

Segmenting the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market, this report provides divisions by Product Type with MRI Guided Robot, X-Ray Computed Tomography Guided Robot, X-Ray Mammography Guided Robot, Optical Imaging Guided Robot, and Ultrasound Imaging Guided Robot making their mark. By Technology, the market is categorized into Image-Guided Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Surgery, Augmented Reality AR Surgery, Virtual Reality VR Simulation. In terms of Specialty, this market covers Orthopedic Surgery, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology, and Cardiothoracic Surgery. The Application angle of this market includes Diagnostic Applications and Minimally Invasive Procedures. Lastly, the End User domain of this realm encapsulates Hospitals and Outpatient Facilities.

Drilling down further into Sub segments in the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market, MRI Guided Robot has subdivisions such as Neurosurgery robots, Prostate biopsy robots, Cardiac catheterization robots, and Tumor ablation systems. The X-Ray Computed Tomography CT Guided Robot sector includes Interventional radiology robots, Spine surgery assistance systems, Biopsy and ablation robots, Orthopedic robotic systems. X-Ray Mammography Guided Robot fields Breast biopsy assistance robots, Lesion localization systems, Automated breast imaging robots. Optical Imaging Guided Robot brings forth Robotic endoscopy systems, Robotic fluorescence-guided surgery tools, Ophthalmic surgical robots, Robotic systems for dental imaging. Lastly, Ultrasound Imaging Guided Robot encapsulates Robotic-assisted fetal procedures, Liver and kidney biopsy robots, Robotic prostate interventions, Needle guidance systems.

Which Regions Dominate the Image Guided And Robotic Assisted Procedures Market?

Taking into account regional differences, North America held the largest cake slice in the image guided and robotic assisted procedures market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa for comprehensive regional insights.

