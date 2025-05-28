Venator Launches New TMP- and TME- free TIOXIDE® TR85 Pigment Optimized for Coatings Applications

WYNYARD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venator, a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has introduced TMP- and TME- free TIOXIDETR85, part of a series of reformulated titanium dioxide (TiO2 ) pigments. This range of innovative products is designed to stay ahead of changing regulations, while maintaining the same high-performance that customers expect from Venator products.Optimized for use in the coatings sector, TIOXIDETR85 pigment has successfully undergone numerous commercial scale trials, with some customers having already successfully switched to the TMP- free version, and is now fully launched in the market. This product is ideal for both interior and exterior tint bases and water-based coatings, and boasts excellent weathering performance.This TIOXIDETR85 pigment is Venator’s second in a new series of TMP- and TME- free pigments, following the release of TIOXIDETR81 pigment earlier this year.Nicolas Joly, Venator’s Executive Vice President of Commercial, said: “Behind the scenes, our Venator technical experts have been working tirelessly on transitioning our entire coatings portfolio. This is the second in a series of new products, more of which will be released in the coming months.”The TMP- and TME- free TIOXIDETR85 pigment is available now. To find out more, a webinar discussing TMP reclassification and Venator’s TMP-free range is available on request, or customers can reach out to their local sales representative for further information.About VenatorVenator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 2,300 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.For more information about Venator visit www.venatorcorp.com Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward- looking statements represent Venator’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements, including: volatile global economic conditions and a downturn in the worldwide economy due to inflation, geopolitics, or other factors; changes in raw material and energy prices; interruptions in raw materials and energy; the impact of the imposition of new tariffs or duties or a resulting trade war; economic and other impacts from the military conflict in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed due to the conflict; public health crises and the measures put in place by governments in response; Venator’s ability to maintain sufficient working capital; Venator’s ability to address its debt service obligations and to comply with the covenants and restrictions imposed by the terms and conditions of its financing arrangements; Venator’s ability to access capital markets on favorable terms or at all, and its ability to continue to engage with its shareholders and debtholders; the lack of a trading market and volatility in the price of Venator’s ordinary shares; employee attrition and Venator’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel; the costs associated with site closures and transformational projects; the execution, timing and impact of Venator’s cost reduction programs and initiatives and Venator’s potential need to seek additional strategic or cost-saving alternatives; Venator’s ability to realize financial and operational benefits from its operational improvement plans and initiatives; industry production capacity and operating rates; the supply demand balance for Venator’s products and that of competing products; pricing pressures; Venator’s ability to successfully implement price increases; Venator’s ability to regain market share; technological developments; legal claims by or against Venator; changes in government regulations, including increased manufacturing; labeling and waste disposal regulations and TiO2 classification by regulatory agencies; management of materials resulting from Venator’s manufacturing process, including the ability to develop commercial markets in the regions in which Venator manufactures and Venator’s ability to dispose of these materials, if necessary; the impacts of increasing climate change regulations; wars, terrorism and other geopolitical events, and cyberattacks.Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. Such factors could cause Venator’s actual results, outcomes, expectations and projections to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

