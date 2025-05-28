Crypto Custody Provider Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

Crypto Custody Provider Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The crypto custody provider market has taken a gigantic leap in recent times. Growing from a market worth of $1.25 billion in 2024, the market is expected to surge to a value of $2.11 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of as high as 68.2%. This considerable expansion witnessed in the historic period was majorly due to a gamut of reasons such as regulatory uncertainty, reluctance from several institutions, lack of a robust infrastructure, and early adoption by crypto exchanges, coupled with limited insurance coverage.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Crypto Custody Provider Market Going Forward?

Over the next few years, the crypto custody provider market is posited to experience an exponential growth surge. The forecast suggests that the market could go from strength to strength, swelling to a staggering $16.72 billion by 2029, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 67.9%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period would be due to several factors coming together: growing institutional adoption, enhanced regulatory frameworks, the rise in cyber threats, and the expansion of decentralized finance defi, alongside an increasing demand for insured custody solutions. The forecast period is likely to witness several major trends such as advancements in blockchain security, integration of artificial intelligence in risk management, development of multi-party computation mpc solutions, increasing tokenization of assets, and investment in custody technology.

What’s Driving The Crypto Custody Provider Market Growth?

A key driver fueling the growth of the crypto custody provider market is the surge in the number of cyberattacks. Cybercrime, delineated as any illegal activity that uses computers, networks, or digital systems to perpetrate or facilitate offenses such as hacking, fraud, data theft, or online harassment, has been on the rise with an increase in digital dependency. Reliance on online platforms for activities such as work, banking, communication, and data storage offers a greater number of entry points and valuable targets for cybercriminals. Crypto custody providers are crucial for protecting digital assets, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering investor trust, enabling businesses to operate safely and scale in the rapidly evolving digital economy. As an illustration, the average number of cyberattacks per organization reached 1,876 per week in Q3 2024, marking a 75% increase from the same period in 2023, and a 15% rise compared to the previous quarter, as reported by Israel-based software company Check Point.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Crypto Custody Provider Market?

Key industry players operating in this market arena include names such as International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fidelity Digital Asset Services LLC, Deutsche Börse AG, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Cactus Custody, Gemini Trust Company LLC, Copper Technologies Ltd., Fireblocks Ltd., Bakkt Holdings Inc., Bitcoin Suisse AG, Cobo Services Limited, Etana Custody Inc., Anchorage Digital Bank National Association, Hex Trust Limited, Zerocap Pty Ltd., Komainu Holdings Limited, Tangany GmbH, BCB Group Holdings Limited, Coinbase Custody International Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Crypto Custody Provider Market?

A recent emerging trend, in the industry, is the focus of major players on integrating traditional and digital assets. Creating unified custody platforms to offer institutional clients secure and compliant solutions for managing both traditional and digital assets within a single integrated infrastructure is gaining priority. Such unified custody platforms provide a comprehensive integrated system that allows financial institutions to securely store, manage, and access both the dimensions of assets.

How Is The Crypto Custody Provider Market Segmented?

To further delve into the industry, the crypto custody provider market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Self-custody, Third-party Custody

2 By Function: Asset Storage, Brokerage, Investment Agency, Security Token Management

3 By Use-Case: Collateralized Loans, Corporate Treasury, Crypto Staking, Investment Funds, Retail Offering

4 By End User: Corporate Entities, Crypto Exchanges, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Institutional Investors, Retail Investors

Additionally, the market includes sub-segments including:

1 By Self-custody: Hardware Wallets, Software Wallets, Paper Wallets, Mobile Wallets, Desktop Wallets, Multi-signature Wallets

2 By Third-party Custody: Centralized Custodians, Decentralized Custodians, Qualified Custodians, Exchanges with Custody Services, Custody-as-a-Service Providers, Institutional-grade Custodians, Cold Storage Custody Solutions, Hot Wallet Custody Solutions.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Crypto Custody Provider Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America emerged as the largest region in the crypto custody provider market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the region experiencing the fastest growth in the forecast period.

