Kodansha Returns to Anime Expo 2025 with the New Anime 'Gachiakuta' and Legendary 'GHOST IN THE SHELL'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kodansha, a leading international publisher of manga and graphic novels, is pleased to announce its return to Anime Expo 2025 , taking place from July 3rd to July 6th at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.Kodansha's booth, located at SH-1225, will highlight two prominent series: the highly anticipated " Gachiakuta ," slated for broadcast in July 2025, and the iconic " GHOST IN THE SHELL ," which will see the launch of a new series in 2026.Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the worlds of these captivating titles through a variety of engaging activities and exclusive exhibits.●Featured Booth ActivitiesPhoto Panels:Capture memorable moments with life-sized panels featuring key characters from "Gachiakuta," including a Trash beast and the protagonists, as well as the legendary icon Motoko Kusanagi from "GHOST IN THE SHELL."Gacha Gacha Capsule Toy Machine:Engage with Kodansha's social media platforms related to the featured series for a chance to acquire exclusive character and logo badges showcasing popular characters. This selection promises some delightful surprises!"Drop the Claw" Giant Claw Machine:Participants who tag Kodansha's relevant social media accounts with their photos or videos from the booth will have the opportunity to play the giant claw machine. Exclusive, event-only prizes will be up for grabs.●Exclusive Booth Exhibits:Large-Scale LED Monitor:Experience the premiere of a special collaboration video featuring "Gachiakuta" and "GHOST IN THE SHELL," alongside exclusive trailers and footage from each individual series, available only at the Kodansha booth.Curated Displays:Discover valuable insights into the creative process with displays featuring special video presentations, reproductions of original manga artwork, and exclusive exhibits to be unveiled during the event.Attendee Bag:Attendees will receive an attendee bag with one of four designs upon entering AX.●Kodansha-Related Panel Sessions:Kodansha and its partners will also host several engaging panel sessions spotlighting its currently trending titles. Please be advised that advance registration will be required for these panels. For the most up-to-date information, including registration details and schedules, please refer to the official Anime Expo social media channels and website.・Live Painting (“Gachiakuta” Production Committee Presents）When: July 3, 2025, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (tentative)Where: South LobbyWhat:A massive Gachiakuta booth will appear at Anime Expo 2025!At the heart of Gachiakuta lies the theme of 'discarded trash.'The protagonist Rudo values objects deeply, finding worth even in broken items and garbage.His anima is embodied by his gloves called "3R."Here at AX, we have brought them to life using scrap materials.In addition to this immersive booth experience, a live painting event will take place on July 3 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, featuring Gachiakuta’s Manga artist: Kei Urana and Graffiti designer: Hideyoshi Andou.This special event is open to all attendees and does not require advance registration.Be sure to stop by and witness the power of creativity that brings Gachiakuta to life!・Kodansha Presents Gachiakuta Creators Kei Urana & Hideyoshi AndouWhen: July 3, 2025, from 4:15 PM – 5:05 PMWhere: 403ABWhat:"Gachiakuta", the explosive new anime shaking up the season, is coming to AX!Get ready for a series that takes on the world’s trash values — and fights to change them for real.At the event, there will be a special Q&A session with authors Kei Urana (manga story & illustration) and Hideyoshi Andou (graffiti design),along with live illustration painting on shikishi board.・THE GHOST IN THE SHELL × Science SARU: New Animation Project PanelWhen: July 3, 2025, from 5:15 PM – 6:05 PMWhere: 408ABWhat:The return to a legendary cyberpunk sci-fi anime by Shirow Masamune will be launched in 2026. The leading animation studio Science SARU will be presenting a new project, “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL”. Producers and other members of the production team will discuss the content of the anime and production status of the project along with other updates.・Gachiakuta Global Premiere and Q&A with the Authors（Crunchyroll Presents）When: July 4, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 11:20 AMWhere: Platinum BallroomWhat:Dive into the action-packed, trashpunk battlefield of upcoming anime “Gachiakuta” in an exciting Q&A with special guests: Kei Urana (manga story & illustration), Hideyoshi Andou (graffiti design ), and Naoki Amano (Bones Film producer). Then, join us for the exclusive Global PREMIERE of the first TWO episodes!Kodansha Booth Number at Anime ExpoSH-1225About Kodansha:Founded in 1909, Kodansha Ltd. is a leading publishing company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a vast catalog encompassing manga, novels, magazines, and more, Kodansha continues to deliver high-quality storytelling to readers worldwide. Kodansha USA Publishing, LLC was established in 2008 as Kodansha's first full-fledged manga and graphic novel publishing operation in the United States.*Gachiakuta*THE GHOST IN THE SHELL

