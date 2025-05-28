Key Driver Transforming The Data Center Outsourcing Market 2025: Unstructured Data Surge Fuels Growth In The Market

Data Center Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Data Center Outsourcing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The data center outsourcing market size has grown strongly in recent years and is poised for further elevation in the upcoming years. The market had a valuation of $194.83 billion in 2024, which is expected to increase to $211.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This spark in the historic period can be traced back to the increasing demand for cost efficiency, rising cloud adoption, adoption of managed services, a surge in data traffic, and an elevated focus on core business operations.

What Is The Projected Growth For The Data Center Outsourcing Market?

The substantial growth in the size of the data center outsourcing market is not expected to slow down anytime soon. The market is estimated to soar to $287.60 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. The upturn in the forecast period is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of hybrid cloud, rising demand for AI-driven data centers, adoption of sustainable and green data centers, the upswing in edge computing, increasing focus on cybersecurity, and compliance. The major trends steering the forecast period include advancement in AI-driven automation, the emergence of energy-efficient data centers, advanced hybrid cloud solutions, innovation in edge computing infrastructure, and the development of modular data centers.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23361&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Data Center Outsourcing Market?

The rapid adoption of cloud computing is a significant market driver propelling the growth of the data center outsourcing market. Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence, over the internet. The surge in cloud computing adoption is due to its ability to provide scalable, cost-effective, and flexible infrastructure that enables organizations to deploy applications and manage workloads efficiently without heavy investments in physical hardware. Data center outsourcing boosts cloud computing by offering organizations the opportunity to offload infrastructure management to specialized providers, enhancing scalability, reducing operational costs, and hastening cloud adoption.

Who Are The Key Players In The Data Center Outsourcing Market?

Key players operating in the data center outsourcing market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Google Cloud, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fujitsu Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini SE, NTT DATA Group Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, Wipro Limited, Equinix Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, T-Systems International GmbH, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Unisys Corporation

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-outsourcing-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Data Center Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the data center outsourcing industry are capitalizing on creating and developing innovative solutions such as gigascale AI hosting infrastructure data centers to cater to the burgeoning demand for high-performance computing capabilities steered by artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.

In What Segments Is The Data Center Outsourcing Market Divided?

The data center outsourcing market is segmented –

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2 By Physical Infrastructure: Data Center Facilities, Racks And Cabinets, Cabling And Wiring, Power And Cooling Infrastructure

3 By Industry Vertical: Information Technology IT And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance BFSI, Government, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Travel And Logistics

The market also has several subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Power And Cooling Systems, Security Appliances

2 By Software: Data Center Infrastructure Management DCIM, Cloud Management Platforms, Security And Compliance Software, Virtualization Software

3 By Service: Managed Hosting, Colocation Services, Information Technology IT Infrastructure Management, Disaster Recovery Services, Support And Maintenance

Where Does The Data Center Outsourcing Market Stand Regionally?

North America was the largest region in the data center outsourcing market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the data center outsourcing market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-accelerator-global-market-report

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-cooling-global-market-report

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-data-center-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.