Data Center Video On Demand VOD Global Market Projected to reach $136.65 billion by 2029

Data Center Video On Demand (VOD) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Data Center Video On Demand (VOD) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The data center video on demand VOD market has witnessed considerable expansion in recent years and is projected to grow from $75.12 billion in 2024 to $84.83 billion in 2025, exhibting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%. The remarkable growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors like an increase in internet penetration, the proliferation of streaming services, the rise in cloud computing services, expansion of fiber-optic networks, and the surge in mobile video consumption.

What Lies Ahead For The Data Center Video On Demand VOD Market?

Significant growth is forecasted for the data center video on demand VOD market over the coming years as it's set to surge to $136.65 billion by 2029. This potent future growth, with a CAGR of 12.7%, can be tied to the widespread emergence of 5G technology, the growing demand for ultra-high-definition content, increased adoption of edge computing, expansion of hyperscale data centers, and heightened emphasis on data security and compliance. Major trends expected in the forecasted period encompass advancements in AI-driven content delivery, strides in adaptive streaming research, innovations in cloud-based video processing, development of edge caching solutions, and enhancements in content protection and encryption.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23362&type=smp

What's Driving This Astronomical Growth Of Data Center Video On Demand VOD Market?

A key growth driver of the data center video on demand market is the increased emphasis on personalized video content. This form of content, which utilizes data insights to tailor media to individual viewers, boosts relevance and engagement. The rising consumer preference for customized and interactive experiences is likewise spurring demand for this type of content. Reduction in churn, enhancement of user engagement, and increased watch time are among the benefits accrued from the application of personalized video content in data center video-on-demand VoD growth. Additionally, this strategy optimizes bandwidth usage by delivering relevant content and boosting server efficiency. For instance, an Israel-based provider of personalized video with AI and interactivity, Idomoo, reported in November 2024 that there had been a surge in interest in user-customizable video from 72% in 2023 to 77% in 2024. This growing focus on personalized video content signals continued growth for the data center video-on-demand VOD market.

Who Are The Industry Leaders Of Data Center Video On Demand VOD Market?

The data center video on demand VOD market boasts key players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Comcast Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tencent Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Rackspace Technology Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Vimeo Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., Brightcove Inc., Wowza Media Systems, Qwilt, Vbrick Systems HQ, Qumu Corporation, Vidizmo, DirecTV LLC.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-video-on-demand-vod-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In Data Center Video On Demand VOD Market?

Trends surfacing in the data center video-on-demand VOD market reveal upgrades in AI-driven video processing technology to provide high-quality, low-bandwidth streaming solutions that enhance content delivery efficiency. Cutting-edge Narrowband HD 2.0 technology, powered by AI, exemplifies such trends, with Alibaba Cloud launching two cloud-based solutions for live streaming and video-on-demand VOD services in September 2022: ApsaraVideo Live and ApsaraVideo VOD.

How Is The Data Center Video On Demand VOD Market Segmented?

The data center video on demand VOD market report segments the industry into different components, delivery models, deployment modes, and industry verticals. Components include hardware, software, and services. Delivery models encompass Subscription Video On Demand SVOD, Transactional Video On Demand TVOD, Advertisement-Based Video On Demand AVOD, and Hybrid Models. The deployment modes are divided into on-premises and cloud solutions, catering to different industry verticals like education, healthcare, retail, media entertainment, manufacturing, and other industries.

Regional Highlights Of The Data Center Video On Demand VOD Market?

The largest data center video on demand VOD market in 2024 was North America. However, the fastest-growing region is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Renovation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-renovation-global-market-report

Data Monetization in Telecom Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-monetization-in-telecom-global-market-report

General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-data-protection-regulation-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.