Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted for online solicitation of a minor

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry encountered a man wanted in the Dallas County area on an outstanding felony warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

“Our frontline CBP officers carry out their duties with vigilance, and their efforts helped uncover an outstanding warrant for online solicitation of a minor out of Dallas County,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “This apprehension illustrates CBP’s commitment to its border security mission and to keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, May 26, CBP officers at the Gateway International Bridge referred Gerardo Zubiri Perez, 71, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for solicitation of a minor issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Zubiri Perez was placed in custody in Cameron County pending final adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

