Prime Minister Carney speaks with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
CANADA, May 27 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan.
His Majesty King Abdullah II congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. Prime Minister Carney and His Majesty King Abdullah II underscored their concern about the conflict in Gaza and the need for a ceasefire.
The Prime Minister and the King also agreed to deepen bilateral trade and investment, and to remain in close contact.
