Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,488 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney speaks with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

CANADA, May 27 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan. 

His Majesty King Abdullah II congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. Prime Minister Carney and His Majesty King Abdullah II underscored their concern about the conflict in Gaza and the need for a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister and the King also agreed to deepen bilateral trade and investment, and to remain in close contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney speaks with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more