The Secretary Held Meetings with 3 Heads of State and Multiple Ministers

WASHINGTON - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held bilateral meetings with world leaders in Rome, Italy, Manama, Bahrain, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel and Rzeszow, Poland, to advance U.S. Homeland Security interests.

Poland President Andrzej Duda

President Duda thanked President Trump for his close partnership and DHS Secretary Noem for visiting Poland. He fondly recalled President Trump’s 2017 visit to Warsaw before the G-7 Summit and his three visits to the Oval Office.

Asked what message he wanted the DHS Secretary to bring back to President Trump, Duda said, “We believe in America.” Duda underscored the importance of Polish leaders building closer ties with the United States. He also took pride in championing our bilateral civ-nuk cooperation and expressed appreciation for former Ambassador Mosbacher’s leadership to secure visa-free travel for Poles.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

President Trump asked Secretary Noem to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The Secretary and Prime Minister had a candid conversation where the Secretary reiterated President Trump's desire to bring peace to the region and for Iran to never obtain or develop nuclear weapons.

Secretary Noem offered, on behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States of America, condolences for the loss of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky in the horrific terrorist attack that occurred last week in Washington, DC.

The Secretary also met and held a candle lighting ceremony and tree planting in honor of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The Secretary reaffirmed the United States and Israel’s longstanding friendship.

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Secretary Noem’s visit to Bahrain made history as the first U.S. Homeland Security Secretary to visit the United States Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. Bahrain houses one of the U.S.’s largest and most strategic bases in the region with six USCG Cutters and over 200 personnel providing security for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. shipping industry. Secretary Noem met with U.S. Coast Guard personnel and discussed Force Design 2028, the USCG’s most transformative restructuring since World War II. She reiterated President Trump’s desire to rebuild the U.S. Coast Guard, creating the world’s finest maritime fighting force.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Secretary Noem reaffirmed the countries’ longstanding friendship of more than 50 years and discussed U.S. security assets in Bahrain.

Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi

Secretary Noem also met Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi to discuss the United States and Italy’s shared commitment to fighting transnational crime, including efforts to disrupt human trafficking, smuggling networks, and organized criminal activity.