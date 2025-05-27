Wyoming DEQ Names Jillian Scott 2024 Public Servant of the Year

CHEYENNE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proud to announce Jillian Scott as the 2024 Public Servant of the Year. Scott currently serves as the Quality Assurance Officer for the DEQ’s Water Quality Division (WQD), a role she has held with distinction for several years.

Scott was selected for this honor in recognition of her outstanding leadership and technical expertise in quality assurance and quality control (QAQC). In addition to her core responsibilities within the WQD, she led the development and completion of the agency’s comprehensive Quality Management Plan (QMP) – a major achievement finalized last year.

“Jillian took on this extensive, agency-wide project while continuing to manage her ongoing QAQC responsibilities for the Water Quality Division,” said Jennifer Zygmunt, WQD Administrator. “Her depth of knowledge, problem-solving skills, and dedication made it possible.”

Scott’s extensive laboratory background and her deep understanding of state and federal QAQC requirements play a pivotal role in ensuring the scientific rigor and defensibility of DEQ’s sampling methodologies and data collection activities.

The QMP project spanned three years, during which Scott collaborated with DEQ staff across all levels—including the Director, Deputy Director, and administrators from three DEQ divisions. Her work exemplifies the high standards and perseverance that define this prestigious award.

“Her determination to navigate through complex technical challenges reflects the caliber of public service we honor with this award,” said DEQ Director Todd Parfitt. “We are proud to work alongside Jillian and thrilled to recognize her outstanding contributions. She is truly deserving.”

The annual Public Servant of the Year award is presented at an agency-wide employee recognition reception hosted by Director Parfitt and division administrators. The event also honors long-serving employees and highlights key agency initiatives.

In addition to Scott, nominees for the 2024 Public Servant of the Year included:

Administration Division – Brittny Merritt

– Brittny Merritt Abandoned Mine Land Division – John Westenhoff

– John Westenhoff Air Quality Division – Amber Hersman

– Amber Hersman Land Quality Division – Matthew Dillion

– Matthew Dillion Solid and Hazardous Waste Division – Chenwu “Johnny” Xiao

The Air Quality Division’s Oil and Gas Team was also recognized as the DEQ’s 2024 Team of the Year for their collaborative achievements.