American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Provides Update On Voting And Notes Adjustment To Its Management Information Circular

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), announces that due to the ongoing labour dispute between the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and Canada Post some unitholders may experience a delay in receiving the proxy-related materials for the annual and special meeting of unitholders scheduled to be held on June 26, 2025 (the "Meeting") and may not receive such materials prior to the Meeting. The Meeting materials have been filed under AHIP’s profile on SEDAR+ and are available at www.sedarplus.com as well as on the following page of AHIP’s website: https://www.ahipreit.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/governance-overview/default.aspx.

Unitholders will still be able to vote their units either directly by proxy (for registered unitholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for beneficial unitholders who hold their units through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

If you are a registered unitholder, please contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting. If you hold units through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the voting instruction form and assistance with voting.

The deadline for voting by proxy for the Meeting is 11:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on June 24, 2025.

AHIP is also advising unitholders of an adjustment to its Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2025 (the “Circular”) which has been mailed to unitholders for use in connection with the Meeting.

On pages 22 and 44 of the Circular it was reported that as of May 15, 2025: (i) the total number of units reserved for issuance under the Amended and Restated Securities-Based Compensation Plan of AHIP dated May 11, 2022 (the “SBC Plan”) was 4,355,078, representing approximately 5.58% of the issued and outstanding units on a non-diluted basis, of which 2,155,078 (assuming the maximum payout of 200% on the restricted stock units (“RSUs”) previously granted as performance awards which were outstanding on May 15, 2025) were full value awards and 2,200,000 were unit-options; and (ii) 3,452,191 units were eligible to be issued under the SBC Plan representing 4.42% of AHIP’s issued and outstanding units on a non-diluted basis, of which 1,748,556 were eligible to be issued as full value awards, representing 2.24% of AHIP’s issued and outstanding units on a non-diluted basis.

When calculating such amounts certain of the previously issued RSUs granted as performance awards were included on the basis of an assumed 100% payout rather than the potential maximum payout of 200%. After adjusting for an assumed maximum payout of 200% for all RSUs previously issued as performance awards, as of May 15, 2025: (i) the total number of units reserved for issuance under the SBC Plan was 5,174,399, representing approximately 6.63% of the issued and outstanding units on a non-diluted basis, of which 3,024,399 (assuming the maximum payout of 200% on the RSUs previously granted as performance awards which were outstanding on May 15, 2025) were full value awards and 2,150,000 were unit-options; and (ii) 2,632,870 units were eligible to be issued under the SBC Plan representing 3.37% of AHIP’s issued and outstanding units on a non-diluted basis, of which 879,235 were eligible to be issued as full value awards, representing 1.13% of AHIP’s issued and outstanding Units on a non-diluted basis.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP’s long-term objectives are to increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and value-adding capital expenditures and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

