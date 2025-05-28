Late Apex Partners Announces Successful CEO Transition at Vail Resorts, Inc.

LAP Optimistic for Vail’s Future After Board Listens to LAP’s Public and Private Calls for Change

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late Apex Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, “LAP” or “we”), which has made an investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (“Vail” or the “Company”), today commends Vail’s Board of Directors (“Board”) for responding to our public and private calls for change and making the necessary transition at CEO.

We, as we have stated, will continue to seek to work constructively with Vail’s Board to see Vail fully realize its tremendous potential. It is clear to everyone - shareholders, customers, and employees - that Vail lost its way. Rob’s return provides the opportunity for a reset, and to reignite an era of operational excellence. We believe Vail’s time, energy, and cash flows ought to be invested back into creating a truly world-class skiing experience for its guests. Ultimately, returns to shareholders will follow these choices. To that end, we look forward to hearing what Rob Katz has planned for Vail on next week’s earnings call.

We remain Vail’s biggest champions.

Ad alta.

About Late Apex Partners:

Late Apex Partners, LLC (“LAP”) is an independent investment partnership founded in 2024 by Taylor G. Schmidt. LAP is a highly concentrated fundamental investor that invests with an operating mindset.

Legal Disclaimer:

