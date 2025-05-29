Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Vincent Covello Releasing EP 'Points Of Light' Remixes Of Songs From His Album Torchlights.
Cover art for EP "Points Of Light Remixes." Dance remixes of five songs from "Torchlights" album. Photo by Matthew Scott Drake.
Cover art for the song "The Next Life (Dance Remix). First track on EP "Points Of Light," five dance remixes of songs from "Torchlights" album. Photo by Matthew Scott Drake
"The Next Life (Dance Remix)" is the first release from Vincent Covello's "Points Of Light" EP of five dance remixes from his classic album "Torchlights"
Vincent, having been an integral part of the very beginning of EDM-Trance Dance music in the mid 1990’s with his classic hit song that he wrote and sang, titled “Loving You More” on the iconic album IMA with legendary dance producer-artist BT, now brings his voice and songs once again into a dance realm lifting your spirit and pulling you onto the dance floor. “Points Of Light” will enlighten you and get your heart pumping with great Summer Vibes.
