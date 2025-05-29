Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Vincent Covello Releasing EP 'Points Of Light' Remixes Of Songs From His Album Torchlights.

Cover art for EP "Points Of Light Remixes." Dance remixes of five songs from "Torchlights" album. Photo by Matthew Scott Drake. Cover art for the song "The Next Life (Dance Remix). First track on EP "Points Of Light," five dance remixes of songs from "Torchlights" album. Photo by Matthew Scott Drake Singer-songwriter Vincent Covello

"The Next Life (Dance Remix)" is the first release from Vincent Covello's "Points Of Light" EP of five dance remixes from his classic album "Torchlights"

If you want to know what it feels like to be in love with every fiber of your being and soul, get into a relationship with music. I hope the songs on Points Of Light bring you that love and joy.” — Vincent Covello

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Vincent Covello is excited to announce his soon-to-be-released summer EP, “Points Of Light”, a collection of five dance remixes of songs from his classic album “Torchlights.” The first remix, “The Next Life”, is out May 30, 2025. Renowned Remixer-Producer Chad Jack brought electrifying beats, rhythm and pop dance magic to Vincent’s already classic adult contemporary/light jazz songs from his "Torchlights" album, originally produced by the incomparable music Producer-artist Don Miggs, along with the Jim Riley band, Michael Lington on saxophone and orchestrations and strings by Andrew Joslyn.Vincent, having been an integral part of the very beginning of EDM-Trance Dance music in the mid 1990’s with his classic hit song that he wrote and sang, titled “Loving You More” on the iconic album IMA with legendary dance producer-artist BT, now brings his voice and songs once again into a dance realm lifting your spirit and pulling you onto the dance floor. “Points Of Light” will enlighten you and get your heart pumping with great Summer Vibes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.