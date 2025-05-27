Antioch Charter Academy II honored as state 2025 Civic Learning Award school

Thirty-four California schools have been named recipients of the 2025 Civic Learning Awards, honoring and recognizing measurable schoolwide achievements in civics. The award program, now in its twelfth year, is co-sponsored by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.

