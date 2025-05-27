Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,449 in the last 365 days.

Antioch Charter Academy II honored as state 2025 Civic Learning Award school

Thirty-four California schools have been named recipients of the 2025 Civic Learning Awards, honoring and recognizing measurable schoolwide achievements in civics. The award program, now in its twelfth year, is co-sponsored by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Antioch Charter Academy II honored as state 2025 Civic Learning Award school

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more