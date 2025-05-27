Royal College of Physicians publishes practical guidance to help reverse the decline in vital clinical research

Despite clear evidence that research-active hospitals deliver better patient outcomes and experience lower staff turnover, many doctors struggle to engage in research due to time pressures. The RCP’s latest survey data shows that while 41% of UK consultant physicians are actively involved in research, 36% are interested but unable to participate, primarily due to a lack of dedicated time.

Investing in research not only improves patient outcomes and staff retention but also delivers significant economic benefits, driving innovation, attracting funding, and improving efficiency within the NHS.

The RCP’s resource kit provides consultant and resident physicians with the evidence they need to make the case for research time in discussions with employers and training bodies about job planning and time of out training.

The kit highlights the existing statutory duties on research in the Health and Care Act 2022 in England – which require Integrated Care Boards to facilitate research – as well as the General Medical Council’s Good Medical Practice guidance, which recognises research as a professional duty, to help doctors to strengthen their case when negotiating job plans or training programmes.

Professor Tom Solomon CBE, academic vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “Clinical research is of fundamental importance to the NHS but it has become harder, not easier, for doctors on the ground. Doctors want to undertake research, but without protected time, it is incredibly difficult to do so. This resource kit is a practical tool to help clinicians leverage existing legal duties and guidance that say research should be happening to advocate for time to do research so they can contribute to medical advancements while continuing to provide excellent patient care.”

With clinical research central to the NHS’ ability to innovate, the RCP is urging UK policymakers, NHS leaders, and trusts to prioritise time for research, even amid current system pressures, because it is essential to the government’s wider ambitions for a more effective, evidence-based health service. Without dedicated time and support for clinicians to engage in research, these ambitions risk being undermined.

The resource kit also highlights key funding and training opportunities, including the RCP’s Whitney Wood scholarship – now open for 2025 applications – and the NIHR’s Clinical Researcher Credential Framework, which was developed in collaboration with the RCP to support clinicians at different stages of their research journey.

Research is a key priority for the RCP. The college is gathering fresh insights into physicians’ experiences of clinical research through its latest Focus on Physicians survey, which closes on 2 June 2025, helping to identify barriers and advocate for solutions.