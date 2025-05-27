Is the two-state solution still viable? Saudi Spokesperson Fahad Nazer makes the case.

In this episode of Taking the Edge Off the Middle East, host Brian Katulis sits down with Fahad Nazer, spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the US, to discuss the evolving US-Saudi relationship amid unprecedented regional volatility. Central to their conversation is the deepening crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for sustained US-Saudi cooperation and broader international engagement to address the humanitarian catastrophe and prevent further regional escalation.

The conversation also explores how bilateral ties are expanding beyond traditional energy partnerships into cutting-edge sectors like technology and AI, following President Donald Trump's recent Middle East trip and the major business deals it secured. Nazer provides insights into the kingdom's strategic positioning while highlighting growing people-to-people connections that are deepening the US-Saudi relationship — particularly through the influx of Saudi students in the US and increasing American tourism and cultural exchange in Saudi Arabia.

Recorded on May 21, 2025