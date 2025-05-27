Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,355 in the last 365 days.

Is the two-state solution still viable? Saudi Spokesperson Fahad Nazer makes the case.

In this episode of Taking the Edge Off the Middle East, host Brian Katulis sits down with Fahad Nazer, spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the US, to discuss the evolving US-Saudi relationship amid unprecedented regional volatility. Central to their conversation is the deepening crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for sustained US-Saudi cooperation and broader international engagement to address the humanitarian catastrophe and prevent further regional escalation. 

The conversation also explores how bilateral ties are expanding beyond traditional energy partnerships into cutting-edge sectors like technology and AI, following President Donald Trump's recent Middle East trip and the major business deals it secured. Nazer provides insights into the kingdom's strategic positioning while highlighting growing people-to-people connections that are deepening the US-Saudi relationship — particularly through the influx of Saudi students in the US and increasing American tourism and cultural exchange in Saudi Arabia.

Recorded on May 21, 2025

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Is the two-state solution still viable? Saudi Spokesperson Fahad Nazer makes the case.

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more