San Blas Securities Appoints Veteran Capital Markets Executive Chris Pilder as Head of Syndicate

Chris' unique blend of experience, market knowledge and strategic vision aligns perfectly with our firm’s long-term objectives and commitment to providing superior service to our clients."” — Alex McKenzie, Executive Chairman, San Blas Securities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Blas Securities, LLC (“San Blas”), a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, today announced that industry veteran Chris Pilder has joined the firm as Head of Syndicate within San Blas Capital Markets, the company’s investment banking division.With more than three decades of experience structuring and executing equity and debt capital markets transactions, Pilder will lead all syndicate strategy and execution across public offerings and private placements, working closely with San Blas Capital Markets’ origination, sales & trading, and corporate finance teams.“Chris’ track record of successfully raising billions of dollars for issuers and guiding complex offerings from pricing to allocation is second to none,” said Jeffrey Morfit, Head of Investment Banking. “His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our capital markets platform and continue delivering premier execution for growth-stage and middle-market clients.”Ryan Hanavan, Head of Capital Markets, added, “A modern syndicate function must combine deep market insight, data-driven allocation and seamless collaboration with institutional investors. Chris has demonstrated that blend of skills throughout his career, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.Pilder has extensive capital markets expertise. Before joining San Blas, he served as Managing Director at MM Dillon & Co. LLC. He previously was CEO/USA for London based Olivetree Group and spent a decade at CRT Capital Group LLC, culminating in his role as Co-Head of Equities, where he partnered with the banking team on numerous capital-raising engagements. Earlier in his career, he held senior trading and syndicate positions at Credit Suisse First Boston (Director of Equity Trading); Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (Co-Head of Block Trading); and spent 11 years at Salomon Brothers. He earned a B.A. in Business and Management from the University of Dayton.Commenting on his new role, Pilder said, “San Blas has built an agile, client-centric banking franchise powered by technology and a collaborative culture. I look forward to partnering with the San Blas Capital Markets team to deliver best-in-class syndicate execution and innovative capital-markets solutions.”"Chris' arrival marks a pivotal moment in San Blas’ journey,” Alex McKenzie, Executive Chairman of San Blas Securities, said. His expertise and leadership will significantly enhance our syndicate capabilities, positioning us as an even more formidable player in the capital markets landscape. His unique blend of experience, market knowledge and strategic vision aligns perfectly with our firm’s long-term objectives and commitment to providing superior service to our clients."About San Blas SecuritiesSan Blas Securities is an independent, full-service broker-dealer and SEC-registered investment adviser providing institutional sales & trading, market making, investment banking, wealth management and public finance services. Headquartered in Chicago with investment banking operations in New York City, the firm is a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB. For more information about San Blas Securities, visit sanblassecurities.com or call 773-661-4448.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities by San Blas Securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.