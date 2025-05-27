R. Elmer MacDonald Agricultural Scholarship available to PEI students

CANADA, May 27 - PEI students pursuing an education in agriculture at Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus are reminded of the financial assistance that is now available.

Beginning in the Fall of 2025, the provincially funded R. Elmer MacDonald Agricultural Scholarship will provide PEI undergraduate students attending Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus with $1,500 in student financial support annually.

“Enabling the next generation of PEI farmers to invest in their continued education is a key component to ensuring that our agriculture industry grows and drives our Island economy for the future. Dalhousie’s Faculty of Agriculture is a top-notch facility that has been rooted in our industry for many years, and being on the campus to officially launch this financial support for Island students was truly special. I want to thank the entire Dalhousie organization for their commitment to growing our industry, and I look forward to Island students taking advantage of this funding in the Fall.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson

Qualified and eligible students attending Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Agriculture will receive their financial assistance automatically into their student accounts, meaning that students do not need to apply for the funding.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government of Prince Edward Island for investing in the next generation of agricultural leaders,” said Dr. Heather Bruce, Dean of Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture. “These grants will not only ease the financial burden on students but also strengthen the future of farming and food production. By supporting education in agriculture, we are planting the seeds for innovation, sustainability, and success across PEI’s rural communities.”

Named after Order of Prince Edward Island recipient, and long-time leader in PEI’s agriculture industry, R. Elmer MacDonald, this new scholarship will aim to encourage more Island students to pursue an education and career in agriculture. The scholarship honours and continues the legacy of R. Elmer MacDonald, by always striving for continued growth within PEI’s world-renowned agriculture industry, supporting Island communities through increased exposure to agriculture, and investing in the next generation of PEI farmers and agricultural workers.

To learn more about the R. Elmer MacDonald Agricultural Scholarship, visit https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/agriculture/r-elmer-macdonald-agricultural-scholarship.

