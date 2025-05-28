TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED ‘WOMEN OF INFLUENCE’ BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Jennifer Cohen Katy Conroy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partners Jennifer Cohen and Katy Conroy are recognized as "Women of Influence: Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large,” states the publisher.“Jenny and Katy are exceptional lawyers who deliver high impact results for all of their clients," states Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. “This award demonstrates their remarkable commitment to our clients, our profession, and our community.”Jennifer Cohen practices in the firm’s M&A/Corporate Department. “Her experience as in-house corporate counsel, and finance background, brings practical business-world experience and strong insights into the needs and challenges clients face” according to the feature. “This includes advising on M&A, equity investments, capital markets, commercial transactions, and corporate governance matters.” Cohen has been recognized in “Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” in 2023 and 2024 as leader in the future of law.Katy Conroy splits her time between the firm’s M&A/Corporate and Real Estate Departments. “A former ‘big law’ M&A attorney, she brings a wealth of experience in complex corporate and real estate transactions. Conroy has deep expertise in sophisticated legal areas such as real estate capital markets, corporate M&A, and fund formation,” highlights the feature. “Conroy has a broad practice, advising clients across a variety of industries in various corporate and real estate transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing transactions.” Conroy was recently named a “Woman of Influence” and a “Leader Thriving in Their 40s” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

